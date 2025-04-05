Mom of twins Shraddha Arya suffers from THIS postpartum issue, expresses her disbelief: PIC

Shraddha Arya, known for her amazing performances on television, has been enjoying her motherhood phase. The actress welcomed her twin babies in November 2024 and has been busy with her personal life since then. After 4 months of embracing motherhood, Shraddha Arya has still been facing postpartum issues. Now, the actress has taken to her social media handle to show a glimpse of her extreme hair fall that she has been suffering because of her postpartum.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha Arya uploaded a glimpse of her postpartum hair fall. She showed her hair and expressed her concern over this serious issue. Sharing this photo, the Kundali Bhagya actress wrote, "It's Real #PostpartumHairfall (crying emoticon)."

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's post here-

Shraddha Arya has been on cloud nine ever since she and her husband, Rahul Nagal, welcomed twin babies - a girl and a boy. After months, on April 1, Shraddha announced the names of her twins. While the Ghibli trend is currently going on, Shraddha hopped on the bandwagon and declared the names of her babies by sharing animated photos of them. The name of Shraddha's son is Shaurya, whereas the name of her daughter is Siya.

For the unversed, Shraddha and Rahul got married in November 2021 in the presence of their close friends and family. In September 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on November 19, 2024, they welcomed their twin babies.

On the professional front, Shraddha Arya has been a part of several shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and more. However, the actress became a household name after her stint in the hit daily soap, Kundali Bhagya. The actress played the lead role in this show and starred opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. Her character, Preeta, received immense appreciation from the audience. Shraddha took an exit from Kundali Bhagya before it ended on December 6, 2024.

