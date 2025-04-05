Sikandar Week 1 Total Box Office Collections: Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss' movie nets a poor Rs 89.25 crore in first 7 days

Sikandar Week 1 Total Box Office Collections: Sikandar, which arrived in cinemas on March 30, 2025, has received poor word of mouth for its weak narrative. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama has collected Rs 89.25 crore in its first week. It will very likely miss to hit the Rs 100 crore net mark

Sikandar Nets Rs 89.25 Crore In First Week

Also featuring Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and others, Sikandar has collected Rs 89.25 crore in the first seven days of its release. The mass actioner, after failing to grow on Saturday, has got a clear verdict from the audience of a total rejection.

Seven Days Net India Collections Of Sikandar Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Day 4 Rs 8.5 crore Day 5 Rs 4.75 crore Day 6 Rs 2.75 crore Day 7 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 89.25 crore

A Look Back at Salman Khan's Eid Grossers and Where Does Sikandar Stand?

Salman Khan's Eid releases include Dabangg, Ready, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3, and others. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman's highest grosser in the list. It earned Rs 315.5 crore net business in India.

Going by its lukewarm performance, Sikandar will end up at the last spot, even behind Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the 2023 release collected Rs 101.50 crore.

Amid the debacle of Sikandar, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 has entered the development stage. This is to note that Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which co-starred Harshaali Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released in 2015.

Sikandar In Cinemas

