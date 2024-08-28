How to Recruit Defeated Henchmen and Hire Characters in Fortnight Chapter 5 Season 4?

Are you struggling to complete your weekly quests in Fortnite, particularly the task of hiring characters or recruiting defeated henchmen? Worry not as we've got you covered with a comprehensive guide on how to recruit these allies and progress through your battle pass. Utilize this knowledge to navigate the Fortnite island and secure the assistance you need to claim victory.

To hire characters in Fortnite, you must seek out the hireable NPC locations on the map and utilize your gold bars to recruit them. Although numerous NPCs are available for purchasing items, only a select few are open for recruitment as allies, requiring swift action if you aim to secure their assistance for this quest.

For those unsure about the NPCs available for hire, a quick check on the Quests page under Collections will provide the necessary information. By navigating to the Characters tab, you can identify hireable NPCs by a small icon located near the bottom right corner of their portraits.

Each of these characters boasts distinctive icons reflecting their unique specialities, enabling you to make an informed decision regarding the recruitment process. It's important to note that at the time of writing, the capability to recruit henchmen in Fortnite is unavailable. Despite being accessible when Chapter Five, Season Four first commenced, this feature was disabled on the same day and remains inactive to date.

Due to this issue, the only current method to complete this quest is by hiring five NPCs from different locations across the map. However, should the ability to convert henchmen be re-enabled, rest assured we will update you promptly.

The process for recruiting defeated henchmen was straightforward before its suspension. Players simply needed to damage the henchmen until they fell, after which they could interact with them to grant a second chance. Subsequently, the converted henchmen would fight by your side, akin to a regular hireable NPC.

Given the time investment required to complete this task, it's advisable to concurrently work on progressing through other quests. Some quests that harmonize well with this objective include collecting a control chip by hitting a headshot on Doom's henchmen, eliminating opponents from over 30 meters, and inflicting damage on adversaries with Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets Mystical Bomb.

By embracing these strategies, you can efficiently manage your quests and optimize your advancement through the Fortnite battle pass. Incorporate these tactics into your gameplay to maximize your overall performance and enhance your Fortnite experience.

