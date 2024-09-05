How To Survive Fire Damage in Fortnite? Chapter 5 Season 4 Doom Battle Pass Quest Walkthrough

The latest version of Fortnite, version 31.10, is now live and offers Super Styles and new Marvel weapons to all users. Furthermore, a brand-new questline centered around Doctor Doom, the main enemy of this season, has been released by Epic Games.

Players are tasked with surviving fire damage in one quest, which sounds difficult but is easy. To make your life easier, this Fortnite guide explains how to withstand fire damage.

How to survive fire damage in Fortnite?

This quest is not too complicated. All you need to do to survive fire damage in Fortnite is go to one of the numerous gas stations scattered across the map. Next, approach a pump and either shoot it or strike it with your pickaxe until it bursts. You will be notified as soon as the quest is complete if everything is done correctly.

Finding Firefly Jars and tossing one onto the ground to produce a flame effect is an additional choice. Your Fortnite character will take enough fire damage because of this to finish the challenge. As you advance through the Doom quests and survive fire damage, you will gain 20K XP and unlock new items.

Where to find gas stations and fireflies in Fortnite

There are numerous gas stations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map as of right now. To view every location, use the Fortnite.GG map that is displayed above. Two are in the northwest corner of the map, and two more are on the east side, close to the center.

Finding firefly spawns is a little trickier. These spawns are primarily located in forested areas on the map's northern flank. Whichever option you select, both will complete the task. You have the freedom to choose, but it's easier to finish Fortnite's "survive fire damage" challenge by going the gas station route.

Players are searching through their lockers for skins inspired by comic books in honor of the Marvel theme. The news for Fortnite is excellent. Thanks to the latest Marvel-themed battle pass and the chaotic reign of supervillain Doctor Doom, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is off to an exciting start.

Gamers are enamored with the Marvel takeover, as the game's thrilling layer of strategy is enhanced by Doctor Doom's evil schemes spreading throughout the island. Players are still using superpowered items to take down enemies like waves of Mysterio mirages and the boss Doombot despite their nerf. Everyone will be entertained, whether they are trying to win the battle royale or are just taking in the new map changes.

ALSO READ: Where Is Captain Jones in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4? Find Out