Where Is Captain Jones in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4? Find Out

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has unleashed a new set of exciting story quests, intensifying the Marvel-themed Absolute Doom arc that has captured the interest of avid players. Among these captivating missions is one that requires players to rendezvous with Captain Jones, the Jonesy NPC suited up as the iconic Captain America.

For those seeking to complete this task and embark on the Heroes Assemble journey, here’s where to find Captain Jones in the game. Captain Jones can be easily located in the southwestern part of the map in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. Players can spot the character in a black-roofed building situated directly northwest of the Nitrodrome.

He is often found pacing or engaging in different activities like lifting weights just outside the building. Upon approaching him, players can interact with Captain Jones simply by walking up to him and clicking on the speech bubble in his pop-up menu.

It’s important to note that even though this quest may be tracked in the game’s ‘Quests’ tab, the information about Captain Jones’s location does not get marked on the map. Nevertheless, by initiating a conversation with Captain Jones, players can proceed to discuss the next steps of their adventure, progressing further into the intriguing storyline.

Upon speaking with Captain Jones, players will subsequently need to complete the Part 2 quests to prepare for the next phase, Part 3, of the vibrant story missions within the Absolute Doom saga. As of the current time, the third set of quests is expected to become available within a week, building heightened anticipation among players for what awaits in the unfolding narrative.

The Absolute Doom event commenced on August 16, as Doctor Doom orchestrated a dramatic explosion of a fuel pipeline, thereby revealing Pandora’s Box in a captivating mini-event. The nature of the malicious intentions harbored by the Marvel supervillain for Fortnite Island remains shrouded in mystery, setting the stage for an intriguing and unpredictable storyline.

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 continues to unfold , the challenge of finding Captain Jones and navigating through the enthralling Absolute Doom arc beckons players to embark on a thrilling adventure, replete with epic encounters and captivating revelations.

With the excitement mounting for the forthcoming quests and the unfolding narrative, the journey through Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 promises to entertain players and set the stage for captivating gameplay experiences.

Also Read: What Do the New Medallions Do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4? All You Need to Know