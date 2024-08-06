‘I Know He Cryin Rn’: Streamer Viper Demie Trolled by Fans as She Flaunts Miami Penthouse Gifted by Her Twitch Subscriber

Streamer Viper Demie recently went viral for her social media upload. Her fans started trolling Demie after she shared a picture of her penthouse.

The social media star who rose to fame on Instagram for her makeup tutorials, shared a glimpse of her penthouse that was gifted by her Twitch subscriber and X/Twitter fans couldn’t resist reacting to the post.

Demie captioned her post, “ONE OF MY TWITCH SUBS BOUGHT ME A PENTHOUSE IN MIAMI. 😭😭😭🥺”

Reacting to the tweet, a fan wrote, “One of my twitch subs" i know he cryin rn.”

Users were pointing at Viper Demie’s caption as she did not disclose the name of her subscriber or whoever gifted her the penthouse, she called her ‘Twitch subs’.

“Mf did all that just to be called “one of my twitch subs,” wrote another fan.

While another user wrote, “Paying for a penthouse just to be called one of my twitch subs.”

Another user pointed at the name thing and wrote, “He’s such a dork Lmfaoo you don’t even know his name. 😭”

As readers must be curious about her surging fame, Demie earlier used to be a professional makeup artist for the renowned brand, Sephora. But it was when she started creating content around her video gaming, her audience grew rapidly.

Demie also streams on Twitch through her gaming channel, Viperous.

Additionally, she has established a strong following on social media, boasting over 240,000 Instagram followers and more than 500,000 followers on her viperdeme TikTok page for her lip sync and iced coffee content.

As reported by FamousBirthdays’ website, before pursuing her passion for makeup, she worked as a waitress at Twin Peaks. Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, she has lived in Atlanta, Georgia, and Biloxi, Mississippi, and currently resides in Hawaii. She has a younger sister named Annah and was previously in a relationship with Classify.

Recently, in May 2024, she posted a TikTok video set to Praise Jah In The Moonlight by YG Marley, further engaging with her expanding online community.

