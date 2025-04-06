Indian Idol 15 Winner EXCLUSIVE: Manasi Ghosh reveals how she plans to spend prize money; wishes to collaborate with THESE two legendary singers

Finally, the 15th Indian Idol is declared. Manasi Ghosh, the talented singer who wowed everyone with her magical and mesmerising voice, has emerged to be the winner of Indian Idol 15. The hit singing reality which premiered in October 2024, concluded tonight (April 6). After Manasi was declared as the winner of Indian Idol, the beloved singer exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla. While talking to us, she talked about her wish to collaborate with two legendary singers.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manasi Ghosh was asked how she plans to spend the winning amount of Indian Idol 15. Upon being asked, Manasi shared, "I’m planning to spend my winning amount on my individual music and will put some funds."

While Manasi was asked to describe the three judges, Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah in one sentence, the winner praised the qualities about the trio. Manasi said, "Vishal sir is on the face, straight to the point. Shreya ma'am is very sweet and elaborating. Badshah sir, I’ll call him the heart of the show."

Ever since Indian Idol 15 began, several celebrities graced the show and had a one-on-one interaction with the judges. Pinkvilla asked Manasi about her memorable celeb interaction and sharing about it, she recalled, "It is absolutely Akshay (Akshay Kumar) sir. I had the most fun with him."

Indian Idol has offered big opportunities to many contestants and winners over the years. While talking to us, Manasi expressed her wish to collaborate with star singers "Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam."

The Indian Idol 15 journey premiered on October 26, 2024 and after a journey of more than five months, the show finally got its winner. The journey for all contestants on this show was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. When Manasi was asked about her journey and the challenges she faced, she mentioned, "The challenges were like if you give a drastic performance, you have to do better next time."

Due to her amazing performances, Manasi Ghosh finally lifted the trophy of Indian Idol 15.

