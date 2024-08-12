IShowSpeed Net Worth in 2024 – How Much Does the CR7 Superfan Make?

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., famously known as IShowSpeed or Speed, is an American YouTuber, rapper, and live-streaming sensation. Recognized for his engaging live streams featuring a variety of video games, Speed rapidly gained fame between 2021 and 2022, largely due to the circulation of viral clips from his gaming sessions across social media platforms.

His talent and entertaining content led him to clinch the Breakout Streamer of the Year award at the esteemed 12th Streamy Awards in 2022, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the gaming and online entertainment community.

Despite his impressive rise to stardom within a relatively short period, Speed's journey in the world of online content creation had its share of ups and downs. Initially starting his YouTube channel in 2016, Speed faced setbacks and a slow start with his early gaming content.

However, fueled by passion, he persisted and eventually found his breakthrough during the pandemic, where he reignited his YouTube career and quickly garnered attention with his engaging NBA 2k20 and 2k21 content. Soon after, Speed swiftly climbed the ranks, accumulating a substantial following and amassing over 1 million subscribers by June 2021.

As his popularity continued to soar, Speed expanded his repertoire to include a variety of games like Fortnite and Five Nights at Freddy’s, captivating audiences with his lively and engaging live streams. Leveraging the power of social media platforms such as TikTok, snippets of Speed's gameplay sessions went viral, which only increased his reach and influence within the online gaming community.

Currently, with a keen focus on his music career and the release of his debut album "What Else IShowSpeed," Speed is all set to captivate his young audience.

How did IShowSpeed get famous?

IShowSpeed achieved immense popularity through his diverse and engaging content across various social media platforms. With an impressive subscriber and follower count of over 69 million on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, IShowSpeed has captivated a massive audience.

His rise to stardom can be attributed to his dynamic content, which includes live streaming of sporting events, gameplay videos, and interactive sessions with his followers. Additionally, his ability to craft compelling and attention-grabbing short-form videos tailored for TikTok and Instagram has further broadened his reach and appeal.

One of the key factors contributing to IShowSpeed's popularity is his knack for creating entertaining, controversial, and relatable content. Whether engaging in heated discussions with fellow sports fans, participating in unconventional events like cheese rolling, or experiencing unexpected twists during gameplay, IShowSpeed's content consistently sparks conversations and captures the attention of a wide-ranging audience.

Advertisement

Furthermore, his transition to football-related content in 2022, along with notable appearances in charity matches and recognition at the Streamy Awards, has further fueled his demand in the online streaming and content creation sphere.

What is IShowSpeed’s Net Worth in 2024?

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, IShowSpeed’s net worth in 2024 is around $10 million.

Was IShowSpeed born in Ohio?

Yes, IShowSpeed was indeed born in Ohio. Specifically, he was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 21, 2005.

IShowSpeed’s YouTube Earnings

IShowSpeed primarily derives his substantial earnings from his YouTube channels and the revenue generated through AdSense. Alongside his AdSense revenue, Speed also supplements his income through sponsorships and contributions from viewers during his live streams.

Depending on the length and content of his uploads, IShowSpeed reportedly earns between $75 to $200 per upload. Social Blade data indicates that Speed garners an average monthly revenue of $16,000 solely from AdSense.

Net Worth Spot further delves into the financial landscape of IShowSpeed's YouTube platform, estimating an annual income of approximately $1.11 million solely from AdSense earnings.

With impressive viewership statistics averaging 8.43 million views monthly and 614.38 thousand views daily, Speed's channel has the potential to generate significant ad revenue ranging from $73,000 monthly to over $1-3 million annually, considering the prevailing rates of $3-$7 per thousand views.

While Speed's YouTube earnings have been a substantial component of his overall net worth, the recent ban on his channel in August 2024 will undoubtedly impact the amount his channel can earn in the future.

IShowSpeed’s TikTok Earnings

IShowSpeed has established a significant presence on TikTok, with the potential to earn substantial income through his engaging content. According to industry estimates, Speed could command earnings of up to $15,000 per post on the platform, showcasing his influence and appeal to a wide audience.

Unlike platforms like YouTube, TikTok currently does not directly compensate users for running ads on their posted content, so creators like Speed rely on their influence and engagement levels to attract brand partnerships and collaborations.

The absence of set rates for influencer-brand collaborations means that earnings can vary widely based on individual circumstances, but the estimated earning potential of $15,000 per post highlights Speed's ability to leverage his online presence for lucrative opportunities on TikTok.

Advertisement

Given Speed's substantial following and the viral nature of his content, his TikTok presence has likely positioned him as a sought-after influencer for brands seeking to reach a diverse and engaged audience.

IShowSpeed's Music Career

IShowSpeed embarked on his music career in August 2021 by releasing his debut single, Dooty Booty on his YouTube channel. The infectious track quickly gained traction on various social media platforms, notably TikTok, establishing Watkins as a rising star in the music scene.

Building on this success, he followed up with the release of Shake in November of the same year, a single that cleverly sampled elements from iconic songs by Fugees and Ray Charles. The music video for Shake amassed an impressive 211 million views on YouTube, further solidifying Watkins' growing presence in the industry.

Continuing his momentum, IShowSpeed expanded his music portfolio in June 2022 with the release of Ronaldo (Sewey), inspired by his admiration for football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Later that year, in November, he dropped World Cup under Warner Records as a tribute to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, showcasing his versatility as an artist and his ability to tap into current cultural moments.

This culminated in a standout performance at the 2023 Rolling Loud festival in Portugal, where Speed took the stage alongside prominent figures like Ski Mask the Slump God and DJ Scheme, thrilling audiences with a dynamic set that included hits like Shake, World Cup, and Portuginies. With the release of four new songs for his EP Trip 2 Brazil in March 2024, IShowSpeed continues to evolve artistically, promising an exciting future ahead in his music career.

Brand Endorsements

Prime Hydration is one of the brands that IShowSpeed endorses and it is possible that this brand is also included in his business ventures and investments as Prime is founded by two of his close friends, Logan Paul and KSI.

IShowSpeed’s Controversies

IShowSpeed found himself entangled in a series of controversies that have stirred public attention. Following his trip to Norway, an incident unfolded where Speed appeared to have hurt his ankle while engaging with fans during a live broadcast on YouTube. The tumultuous scenes that ensued as a result of a throng of supporters swarming him outside the hotel paint a chaotic picture of the events.

Advertisement

Despite the chaos, Speed managed to escape the fan crowd with little harm, but the incident left a profound impact, leading to an emotional recount of the events on his Live Speedy channel and a tweet expressing his sentiments, "NEVER COMING TO F***ING NORWAY AGAIN."

Advertisement

Furthermore, as of 2024, IShowSpeed has faced repercussions from YouTube, as he was temporarily removed from the platform for allegedly violating Community Guidelines with a sports car stunt video.

Also Read: 'No F*cking Privacy' Furious IShowSpeed Puts Fans on Blast for Leaking His Mother's Wedding Photos