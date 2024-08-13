Pokemon Sleep Event: All You Need to Know About Water Type Week
Curious about the latest Pokemon Sleep event? Here’s all you need to know about the Water Week event, set to premiere on August 19!
The Pokémon Sleep Water Type Week event is set to take place from August 19 to 26! This week-long event will introduce Wooper and Quagsire, and you'll see a higher encounter rate for all Water-type Pokémon in the game.
Starting at 4:00 a.m. on August 19 and running until 3:59 a.m. on August 26, this event will allow you to use the Mini Candy Boost to level up your helper Pokémon and encounter an abundance of Water-type Pokémon throughout the week. Keep reading to learn more about the bonuses, missions, rewards, and featured Pokémon for this Water-type extravaganza!
Bonuses
During the event (from August 19 to 25), the following bonuses will be active:
- During sleep research, one Pokémon will arrive hungry.
- Regardless of your sleep type that day, a few Pokémon of different sleep types will show up during sleep research.
- Certain Pokémon will be more likely to appear during sleep research.
- The limited-time Mini Candy Boost function will be available.
Pokémon debut
There have been reports of Wooper and Quagsire appearing in specific areas—likely thanks to all the sleep research you've been doing! You might encounter them during sleep research soon.
Starting from:
- August 19, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.
Locations:
- Greengrass Isle
- Cyan Beach
- Taupe Hollow
Sleep types:
- Wooper: Slumbering
- Quagsire: Slumbering
While it's not disclosed yet what skills or ingredients Wooper and Quagsire can gather, it’s safe to assume they’ll be Water-type in Pokémon Sleep and collect Oran Berries.
Featured Pokémon
During this event, the following Pokémon will have a higher chance of appearing:
Increased appearance rate:
- Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise
- Psyduck, Golduck
- Slowpoke, Slowbro
- Vaporeon
- Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr
- Wooper, Quagsire
- Slowking
- Quaxly, Quaxwell
Note: The increased appearance rates apply only to specific areas where each Pokémon naturally appears. For the best variety of Water-type spawns, head to Cyan Beach.
Location-specific Pokémon
- Greengrass Isle: Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Vaporeon, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Wooper, Quagsire, Quaxly.
- Cyan Beach: Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Vaporeon, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Wooper, Quagsire, Slowking, Quaxly, Quaxwell.
- Taupe Hollow: Wooper and Quagsire.
- Snowdrop Tundra: Psyduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro.
- Lapis Lakeside: Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Quaxly, Quaxwell.
Suicune Week: Coming soon
In early September 2024, Pokémon Sleep will host the Suicune Research event.
During this event, you can collect samples of Suicune Mane and trade them for Suicune Incense, which can be used to explore Suicune’s different sleep styles. Water-type helper Pokémon will be especially useful during this event, so it’s a good idea to level them up in preparation.
Water-type helper Pokémon: Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Vaporeon, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Wooper, Quagsire, Slowking, Quaxly, Quaxwell.
They're also planning some features and rewards that will help everyone—including new Pokémon Sleep players—research Suicune’s sleep styles and become friends with it more easily.
Limited-time mini candy boost
The Mini Candy Boost uses fewer Dream Shards than the regular Candy Boost, making it easier for even new researchers to use in Pokémon Sleep.
Using Mini Candy Boost will let your helper Pokémon earn double the usual EXP from candies, though it will cost you four times the usual amount of Dream Shards per candy. You can use this feature with up to 50 candies per day.
This function is turned ON by default, but you can toggle it ON or OFF by tapping the button in the top right corner of the Level Up screen.
You can use Mini Candy Boost whenever you want to level up your helper Pokémon quickly.
Important event notes
- Water Type Week rolls over daily at 4:00 a.m.
- Event bonuses apply only to sleep data tracked during the event.
- If you wait to report sleep data tracked before the event and select “Review Later” during the event, event bonuses won’t apply.
- If you wait to report sleep data tracked during the event and select “Review Later” after the event ends, event bonuses will still apply.
- Event bonuses don’t apply to sleep tracking during the tutorial.
- Event bonuses will trigger no matter where you conduct your sleep research.
- The Mini Candy Boost function won’t be available after the event ends. If it returns, the EXP gained, Dream Shard consumption, and/or the number of candies usable per day may change.
