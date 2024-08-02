Pokémon GO Shared Skies Timed Research Part 3 Complete Guide
A 3rd set of ‘Shared Skies’ Timed Research has rolled out in Pokémon GO, rewarding Pokémon like Machop and Cubone. Here’s a list of all the steps.
Now that it's August, a new ‘Shared Skies’ Timed Research has begun in Pokémon GO.
This event started at 10am local time on August 1 and runs until September 10, offering encounters with Machop, Cubone, Hisuian Sneasel, and Donphan as rewards. To complete these tasks, you'll need to defeat numerous Team Go Rocket grunts, so stay alert for balloons and taken-over PokéStops.
Compared to earlier parts, August’s Timed Research rewards in Pokémon GO seem a bit underwhelming— but see for yourself and let us know what you think.
Here are the 'Shared Skies Part 3' Timed Research tasks and rewards. Note that, you have until September 10 to finish these research tasks before they expire. The table below, provided by LeekDuck, details the steps you need to take to earn all the rewards.
|Task
|Reward
|Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts
|Machop* encounter
|Win 3 Raids
|20 Ultra Balls
|Defeat 10 Team GO Rocket Grunts
|Cubone* encounter
|Win 5 Raids
|10 Revives
|Defeat 20 Team GO Rocket Grunts
|Hisuian Sneasel* encounter
|Catch a Pokémon on 10 different days
|10 Max Potions
|Completion Rewards
|Donphan* encounter, 2500 Stardust, 5000 XP
Note: Pokémon marked with an * means that "If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!"
There are a few interesting rewards for the Part Three research tasks, but all the Pokémon on offer are common spawns that can appear in the wild. Equally, all the items are easy to find, and the Stardust and XP rewards aren’t worth the Win 5 Raids grind or defeating 20 Team Go Rocket Grunts.
As noted, there is a time-gated element to the final task — catching a Pokémon on 10 different days — so make sure you do this on September 1 at the very latest if you want to complete every step and earn the final rewards.
Now, if you’re wondering what exactly the rewards were in Pokémon GO: Shared Skies Parts 1 and 2, we’ve got you covered!
|Task
|Reward
|Hatch 5 Eggs
|Swablu
|Explore 5km
|30× Poke Ball
|Hatch 10 eggs
|Sandygast
|Explore 10km
|20× Razz Berry
|Hatch 15 eggs
|Clauncher
|Catch Pokémon on 10 different days
|3× Golden Razz Berry
|Completion Rewards
|Lapras, 2500× Stardust, 3000× XP
|Task
|Reward
|Complete 5 Field Research Tasks
|Diglett
|Catch 100 Pokémon
|30× Great Ball
|Complete 15 Field Research Tasks
|Vanillite
|Catch 300 Pokémon
|20× Pinap Berry
|Complete 30 Field Research Tasks
|Beldum
|Catch Pokémon on 10 different days
|3× Silver Pinap Berry
|Completion Rewards
|Exeggutor, 2500× Stardust, 5000× XP
Natasha Bose, a master's graduate in English Literature from Indira Gandhi National Open University, is a Kolkata-based writer...