Pokémon GO Shared Skies Timed Research Part 3 Complete Guide

Now that it's August, a new ‘Shared Skies’ Timed Research has begun in Pokémon GO.

This event started at 10am local time on August 1 and runs until September 10, offering encounters with Machop, Cubone, Hisuian Sneasel, and Donphan as rewards. To complete these tasks, you'll need to defeat numerous Team Go Rocket grunts, so stay alert for balloons and taken-over PokéStops.

Compared to earlier parts, August’s Timed Research rewards in Pokémon GO seem a bit underwhelming— but see for yourself and let us know what you think.

Here are the 'Shared Skies Part 3' Timed Research tasks and rewards. Note that, you have until September 10 to finish these research tasks before they expire. The table below, provided by LeekDuck, details the steps you need to take to earn all the rewards.

Shared Skies Timed Research Part 3 (August 2024) Task Reward Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts Machop* encounter Win 3 Raids 20 Ultra Balls Defeat 10 Team GO Rocket Grunts Cubone* encounter Win 5 Raids 10 Revives Defeat 20 Team GO Rocket Grunts Hisuian Sneasel* encounter Catch a Pokémon on 10 different days 10 Max Potions Completion Rewards Donphan* encounter, 2500 Stardust, 5000 XP

Note: Pokémon marked with an * means that "If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!"

There are a few interesting rewards for the Part Three research tasks, but all the Pokémon on offer are common spawns that can appear in the wild. Equally, all the items are easy to find, and the Stardust and XP rewards aren’t worth the Win 5 Raids grind or defeating 20 Team Go Rocket Grunts.

As noted, there is a time-gated element to the final task — catching a Pokémon on 10 different days — so make sure you do this on September 1 at the very latest if you want to complete every step and earn the final rewards.

Now, if you’re wondering what exactly the rewards were in Pokémon GO: Shared Skies Parts 1 and 2, we’ve got you covered!

Shared Skies Timed Research Part 1 (June 2024) Task Reward Hatch 5 Eggs Swablu Explore 5km 30× Poke Ball Hatch 10 eggs Sandygast Explore 10km 20× Razz Berry Hatch 15 eggs Clauncher Catch Pokémon on 10 different days 3× Golden Razz Berry Completion Rewards Lapras, 2500× Stardust, 3000× XP

Shared Skies Timed Research Part 2 (July 2024) Task Reward Complete 5 Field Research Tasks Diglett Catch 100 Pokémon 30× Great Ball Complete 15 Field Research Tasks Vanillite Catch 300 Pokémon 20× Pinap Berry Complete 30 Field Research Tasks Beldum Catch Pokémon on 10 different days 3× Silver Pinap Berry Completion Rewards Exeggutor, 2500× Stardust, 5000× XP