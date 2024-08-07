‘Until 9998 LOL’: Gaming Community Has Hilarious Reactions to Fortnite Player Ban for 2000000 Days

A player recently left fellow gamers astounded by revealing a mind-boggling ban of over two million days placed on their account. The unprecedented ban has sparked a flurry of speculation and bewilderment, prompting reactions and discussions across social media platforms.

Fortnite, being a wildly popular online multiplayer game, upholds a stringent code of conduct to cultivate a fair and enjoyable gaming environment. The game’s guidelines, designed to proscribe cheating, teaming, exploiting glitches, and even utilizing Roblox exploits, are meant to ensure an equitable and engaging experience for all players.

In addition to in-game infractions affecting gameplay, players can also face social bans, which can restrict access to voice and text chat features for a certain duration, typically lasting a week for less severe offenses.

However, the recent revelation of a ban spanning nearly three million days has flabbergasted the community. The player behind this inconceivable ban remains tight-lipped about the circumstances leading to such an extreme punishment, leaving room for one after the other hilarious reactions to the ordeal.

Interestingly, an X/Twitter user took the trouble, converted the days, and calculated the year that could probably let the banned player play the game. He wrote, “Bro banned from Fortnite until 9998 lol."

While another user took a hilarious jab at the ban and wrote, “Bro got his next 200 generations booted from the servers.”

A user quipped, “Bro is banned until the heat death of the universe.”

“Buddy’s gonna be passing this account down for millennia,” wrote a user.

Another user came with a suggestion and commented, “At that point just create a new account.”

However, prior to this, in 2020, the Fortnite community was embroiled in a significant controversy stemming from a ban unrelated to cheating. Previous instances of contentious bans from Epic have sparked outrage among fans, even when the company is simply enforcing its own terms of service.

This was evident in the #FreeZenon movement of 2020, which aimed to challenge Epic's decision to ban a nine-year-old Fortnite prodigy. Epic's regulations stipulate that players must be at least 13 years old to compete in a professional capacity.

Despite competing in paid tournaments previously, Zenon garnered further attention after achieving success in the FNCS Solo qualifiers.

Epic imposed a 1,459-day ban on Zenon, effectively allowing him to return to competitive play upon reaching the age of 13. The ban was delivered while Zenon was streaming on his father-managed Twitch account.

Back then, prominent figures in the competitive scene, such as Ninja, swiftly rallied in support of Zenon, contending that the ban was unjust. FaZe Banks took to Twitter to question the rationale behind creating a game aimed at children while restricting their participation.

Although Zenon retains the ability to engage in casual modes within Fortnite, he is prohibited from participating in paid competitions or accessing the Arena mode until the conclusion of his four-year ban.

