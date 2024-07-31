Watch: Emotional Kai Cenat Confirms Allegations That AMP Cameraman ChrisV Inappropriately Messaged Minor Girl

Kai Cenat was just as surprised as everyone else on July 30. The Twitch streamer found out that his cameraman, ChrisV, had sent texts to an underage girl back in 2021. The girl shared these messages, effectively ending ChrisV's career. Kai Cenat then went live to address the situation, ensuring his fans that he doesn’t support ChrisV’s actions in any way. However, he got visibly emotional while expressing his disappointment.

Kai Cenat told his viewers that he reached out to the girl to verify the messages. "It's confirmed," he said. "And I'm just sick and tired of having to do sh*t like this." He expressed his frustration over his colleague’s lack of judgment in texting a minor. "I don't know how people are not just seeing an age or something and just stopping," Cenat said. "It's some messages that look f*cking crazy, bro." He eventually got emotional, admitting, "The sh*t f*cked me up the whole day. It's like, n**ga, what the f*ck are you doing?"

READ MORE: What Happened to Coco Gauff? Tennis Star Loses It in Argument With Chair Umpire During Controversial Olympics Upset

What did Kai Cenat's cameraman ChrisV do?

ChrisV, also known as Chrisnxtdoor, a member of the AMP (Any Means Possible) collective, has been accused of sending inappropriate texts to a minor. According to screenshots shared online, Kai Cenat's cameraman allegedly sent the messages from 2021 to 2022, when the accuser was 17 years old.

These allegations come shortly after the Ava Kris Tyson controversy and have gained significant attention on social media, with many calling out ChrisV's alleged behavior. Screenshots purportedly show the cameraman becoming increasingly inappropriate with a then-17-year-old girl who shared her story on X, previously Twitter, before making her account private.

The DMs show ChrisV telling the girl, "I actually wanna get to know you," to which she replied, "Aww, lmfaoo u cool, but respectfully, I'm actually 17." They exchanged messages about gaming and playing Call of Duty. Screenshots of later messages allegedly show ChrisV graphically describing his fantasies of being intimate with her.

ChrisV's Twitch profile indicates he is 25. The now-19-year-old woman told Kai Cenat—AMP's main member—through a direct message that the exchanges "happened December 2021–February/March 2022."

"Later on it turned out to him being flirtatious and then texting me wild shit u shouldn't say to a minor. During this time I JUST turned 17," she wrote.

READ MORE: Is Steve Kerr Really Planning to Bench LeBron James for Jayson Tatum in the Olympics? Exploring Viral Tweet

Advertisement

Kai Cenat emphasizes that he's not associated with his cameraman ChrisV

After gathering himself, Cenat continued, "I'm trying to chill, I'm sorry, chat. This is why people tell me the live shit not the best option, but this is the most real you gon' get me. ... What's the moves going forward? Y’all know I don't fuck with this shit. … I don't like any of this shit to be around me. I don't like this shit. I don't condone this shit. ... It's fucking weird, bro. But you see a certain age, you just stop. It is not that hard. You see something, you fucking stop and you do the right thing, you feel me?"

Regarding his future with ChrisV, Cenat stated, "What's the steps moving forward, bro? I'm not associating myself with him. He's not associated with me, I'm not associated with him." Cenat also mentioned that he has no plans to take a break because of the controversy.

READ MORE: Swimmer Ryan Murphy's Wife Surprises Him With Their Baby’s Gender Reveal Moments After Bronze Win at Olympics