Watch: IShowSpeed Compared to Mickey Mouse After Losing His Voice From Yelling at Kai During Minecraft Stream

It's time for another day, another IShowSpeed quest. The widely popular streamer recently went viral for his Mickey Mouse-like voice after the marathon Minecraft stream with Kai Cenat.

Cenat and Speed took on a tough challenge by playing Hardcore Minecraft, where if they died, they had to start all over again. During their livestream, they faced many difficult moments, which caused them to feel really emotional and frustrated. They had to start from the beginning over 15 times, and their reactions were intense and real, keeping viewers glued to the stream for 25 hours.

People watching the stream felt the same emotions as Cenat and Speed, with some even getting teary-eyed while others found the dramatic moments and failures funny. Although, during the stream, IShowSpeed was visibly agitated at something and was calling out Kai Cenat, what was found funny by his fans, was his Mickey Mouse voice that turned cracky after continuously shouting for long hours.

However, not everything ended funny during the livestream. The streaming duo experienced a deeply emotional moment on their livestream after suffering a devastating loss in their Hardcore Minecraft marathon. After investing an extensive 13 hours into the game, the duo's efforts culminated in a fierce battle against the formidable Ender Dragon.

However, despite their meticulous preparation and gameplay, they were ultimately defeated by the final boss of the game, leading to visible distress and raw emotions. The heart-wrenching scene unfolded as both creators were visibly shaken, with Kai Cenat displaying intense emotions, including tears and outward expressions of frustration.

The marathon, conceived during a video call between the two content creators, had garnered significant anticipation but concluded in an unforeseen turn of events. The duo's entire journey, marked by perseverance and dedication, abruptly came to a heartbreaking end in The End.

However, after 25 long grueling hours of intense gameplay, tensions reached a boiling point, prompting the duo to call in a therapist for support. Despite their individual brushes with fame and success, including Kai Cenat's high-profile collaborations and IShowSpeed's fan frenzy in Norway, their joint Minecraft quest proved to be an unexpected struggle.

Determined to defeat the formidable Ender Dragon and emerge victorious, the streamers refused to discontinue their marathon until their goal was achieved. Faced with mounting frustration and a series of failed attempts, the situation deteriorated to the point where the therapist's intervention became necessary.

Amidst heated arguments and emotional outbursts, the therapist valiantly attempted to guide the pair toward calm and collaboration. Although initially resistant and irate, the streamers eventually found common ground and a renewed sense of unity under the therapist's steady guidance.

Nevertheless, as day two of the epic Minecraft showdown commences, the Ender Dragon still stands unconquered, leaving Cenat and IShowSpeed in pursuit of their ultimate gaming triumph.

