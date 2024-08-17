What Do the New Medallions Do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4? All You Need to Know
Medallions are back in Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 5, giving us all access to the power of mysterious heroes and villains from other dimensions. Here’s what all the new medallions do!
From invisibility to health restoration, the new medallions are the highlight of the Fortnite Battle Royale experience. Marvel is back in Fortnite with a bang in Chapter 5, Season 4, titled Absolute Doom. This season marks the return of Medallions, powerful items hidden across the map that could be game-changers. Each Medallion offers unique abilities, and grabbing one might be the difference between victory and a quick trip back to the Battle Bus.
If you haven’t played Fortnite recently, you might be unfamiliar with Medallions. These special items drop when you defeat NPC bosses, providing various bonuses that increase your power. However, they come with a catch—your general location becomes visible on the map.
In Chapter 5, Season 4, there are three new Medallions, each tied to a specific boss. Let’s dive into how to get them and what they offer.
What do the new Medallions do in Fortnite?
There are three Medallions available on the Fortnite map, and you can collect all three at once to gain the benefits of each. Here’s a breakdown of what these new Medallions offer:
Siphon Medallion
Dropped by: Doombot
Location: Castle Doom
Effect: Restores your health and shields as you deal damage or eliminate opponents
To get the Siphon Medallion, you’ll need to defeat the Doombot boss at Castle Doom in Chapter 5 Season 4. Doombot is stationed in the throne room of Castle Doom. To find him, head to the large castle in the northern part of Castle Doom and enter through the main doors. Doombot has a few minions who will attack you, but they’re easy to take down with a well-placed shotgun blast.
Doombot has two bars: a blue shield bar and a gold health bar. You’ll need to deplete both to defeat him. He’s not too tough, especially if you have a decent shotgun. Most of the time, he’ll just shoot at you, but he does have an attack where he floats into the air and throws green electricity at you, which can be pretty damaging if you don’t dodge it. Just make sure you have a Med Kit on hand, and watch out for other players who might try to ambush you for the loot.
Once you defeat Doombot, he’ll drop:
- Siphon Medallion
- Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets
- Doctor Doom's Monarch Pistol (mythic)
The Siphon Medallion gives you health and shields Siphon when you defeat an opponent. Shield Siphon lets you steal enemies' shields when you damage them, making it perfect for those intense final circles.
Stealth Medallion
Dropped by: Mysterio
Location: Doomstadt
Effect: Provides temporary invisibility while crouching
To acquire the Stealth Medallion, you need to take down the Mysterio boss in Doomstadt in Chapter 5 Season 4. Mysterio can be found in the main square of Doomstadt and is hard to miss.
Like other bosses, Mysterio has two bars: a blue shield bar and a gold health bar. Deplete both to defeat him. The fight with Mysterio can be tricky because he teleports around and summons clones to attack you. It’s best to ignore the clones and focus on taking him out with a shotgun, retreating to heal if necessary.
When you defeat Mysterio, he drops:
- Stealth Medallion
- Mysterio's Sovereign Shotgun (mythic)
The Stealth Medallion grants you temporary invisibility while crouching, making it great for sneaking up on enemies and taking them out.
Reveal Medallion
Dropped by: Emma Frost
Location: The Raft
Effect: Occasionally reveals the location of all nearby opponents
The Reveal Medallion can be obtained by defeating the Emma Frost boss in The Raft in Chapter 5 Season 4. Emma Frost is located beneath The Raft. The easiest way to reach her is by landing in the eastern section and entering through the rubble there. Then, make your way to the bottom section of The Raft, where you’ll find her and some of her henchmen. Emma Frost is arguably the easiest of the three Medallion bosses, so taking her down shouldn’t be too much of a challenge.
Upon defeating Emma Frost, she drops:
- Reveal Medallion
- Emma Frost's Striker Burst AR
The Reveal Medallion periodically reveals the location of nearby opponents, making it a valuable tool for tracking down enemies and staying ahead in the game.
Bonus: War Machine Arsenal weapons in Fortnite
In Fortnite, there are three War Machine Arsenal weapons: the War Machine’s Arsenal, War Machine’s Shoulder Auto Turret, and War Machine’s Hover Jets.
You can find these weapons inside Avengers and Doom chests scattered around the island, especially in new POIs like Doomstadt, Castle Doom, and The Raft, as well as inside Weapon Bunkers.
Epic rarity Hover Jets and Auto Turrets can also be found as floor loot, in loot chests, or supply drones across the island.
How to use War Machine Arsenal weapons?
- War Machine’s Arsenal: Fire bullets and rockets at your opponents using these gloves. Press the Fire button for the arm cannon and the Aim button to launch rockets. You can reload to get 570 small ammo bullets.
- War Machine Auto Turret: This backpack automatically targets and shoots at enemies. You can disable auto-targeting by pressing the crouch key.
- War Machine Hover Jets: Leap into the air and hover by tapping the Jump button. Boost forward by pressing the Sprint button. Keep an eye on the fuel gauge on your right, but don’t worry—you won’t take fall damage. Hold Jump to ascend higher and press Sprint again to turn off the jets.
