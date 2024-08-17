What Do the New Medallions Do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4? All You Need to Know

From invisibility to health restoration, the new medallions are the highlight of the Fortnite Battle Royale experience. Marvel is back in Fortnite with a bang in Chapter 5, Season 4, titled Absolute Doom. This season marks the return of Medallions, powerful items hidden across the map that could be game-changers. Each Medallion offers unique abilities, and grabbing one might be the difference between victory and a quick trip back to the Battle Bus.

If you haven’t played Fortnite recently, you might be unfamiliar with Medallions. These special items drop when you defeat NPC bosses, providing various bonuses that increase your power. However, they come with a catch—your general location becomes visible on the map.

In Chapter 5, Season 4, there are three new Medallions, each tied to a specific boss. Let’s dive into how to get them and what they offer.

What do the new Medallions do in Fortnite?

There are three Medallions available on the Fortnite map, and you can collect all three at once to gain the benefits of each. Here’s a breakdown of what these new Medallions offer:

Siphon Medallion

Dropped by: Doombot

Location: Castle Doom

Effect: Restores your health and shields as you deal damage or eliminate opponents

To get the Siphon Medallion, you’ll need to defeat the Doombot boss at Castle Doom in Chapter 5 Season 4. Doombot is stationed in the throne room of Castle Doom. To find him, head to the large castle in the northern part of Castle Doom and enter through the main doors. Doombot has a few minions who will attack you, but they’re easy to take down with a well-placed shotgun blast.

Doombot has two bars: a blue shield bar and a gold health bar. You’ll need to deplete both to defeat him. He’s not too tough, especially if you have a decent shotgun. Most of the time, he’ll just shoot at you, but he does have an attack where he floats into the air and throws green electricity at you, which can be pretty damaging if you don’t dodge it. Just make sure you have a Med Kit on hand, and watch out for other players who might try to ambush you for the loot.

Once you defeat Doombot, he’ll drop:

Siphon Medallion

Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets

Doctor Doom's Monarch Pistol (mythic)

The Siphon Medallion gives you health and shields Siphon when you defeat an opponent. Shield Siphon lets you steal enemies' shields when you damage them, making it perfect for those intense final circles.

Stealth Medallion

Dropped by: Mysterio

Location: Doomstadt

Effect: Provides temporary invisibility while crouching

To acquire the Stealth Medallion, you need to take down the Mysterio boss in Doomstadt in Chapter 5 Season 4. Mysterio can be found in the main square of Doomstadt and is hard to miss.

Like other bosses, Mysterio has two bars: a blue shield bar and a gold health bar. Deplete both to defeat him. The fight with Mysterio can be tricky because he teleports around and summons clones to attack you. It’s best to ignore the clones and focus on taking him out with a shotgun, retreating to heal if necessary.

When you defeat Mysterio, he drops:

Stealth Medallion

Mysterio's Sovereign Shotgun (mythic)

The Stealth Medallion grants you temporary invisibility while crouching, making it great for sneaking up on enemies and taking them out.

Reveal Medallion

Dropped by: Emma Frost

Location: The Raft

Effect: Occasionally reveals the location of all nearby opponents

The Reveal Medallion can be obtained by defeating the Emma Frost boss in The Raft in Chapter 5 Season 4. Emma Frost is located beneath The Raft. The easiest way to reach her is by landing in the eastern section and entering through the rubble there. Then, make your way to the bottom section of The Raft, where you’ll find her and some of her henchmen. Emma Frost is arguably the easiest of the three Medallion bosses, so taking her down shouldn’t be too much of a challenge.

Upon defeating Emma Frost, she drops:

Reveal Medallion

Emma Frost's Striker Burst AR

The Reveal Medallion periodically reveals the location of nearby opponents, making it a valuable tool for tracking down enemies and staying ahead in the game.

Bonus: War Machine Arsenal weapons in Fortnite

In Fortnite, there are three War Machine Arsenal weapons: the War Machine’s Arsenal, War Machine’s Shoulder Auto Turret, and War Machine’s Hover Jets.

You can find these weapons inside Avengers and Doom chests scattered around the island, especially in new POIs like Doomstadt, Castle Doom, and The Raft, as well as inside Weapon Bunkers.

Epic rarity Hover Jets and Auto Turrets can also be found as floor loot, in loot chests, or supply drones across the island.

How to use War Machine Arsenal weapons?