When Will Fortnite Downtime End? Find Out When Servers Will Be Back Online

Fortnite downtime is expected to end in 2 hours, as updated by the official website of Epic Games. Fortnite servers went offline from Thursday night into Friday morning as the current season of the game wraps up.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4 is just around the corner, and excitement is building. Since Chapter 5 Season 3 started, players have been looking forward to changes to the Fortnite island. Many found the car mechanics frustrating, especially the unexpected Tesla Cybertruck collaboration that didn’t sit well with the community.

It has been a challenging season for many, but the upcoming new weapons, skins, and areas in the new season—named Absolute Doom—are enough to keep spirits high.

To prepare for the new season, Epic Games needs to take the game offline for a while. So, how long will Fortnite be down this time? Let’s dive into the details of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4’s downtime.

When will Fortnite downtime end?

Chapter 5, Season 3, will conclude when downtime begins on Thursday, August 11, at 11 PM EDT, as confirmed by Epic Games. The game will then undergo maintenance, which typically lasts around 4 to 6 hours.

Here’s when Chapter 5, Season 4, could go live:

12 AM+ PDT on Friday, August 16

2 AM+ EDT on Friday, August 16

7 AM+ BST on Friday, August 16

8 AM+ CEST on Friday, August 16

3 PM+ JST on Friday, August 16

If you’re in the US, by the time you wake up on Friday, Chapter 5 and Season 4 should be up and running. It’s a good idea to leave your launcher on overnight to download the patch.

How long will the Fortnite downtime today, i.e., August 16, 2024, last, and when will servers be back up?

According to Epic Games, today’s Fortnite downtime (August 16, 2024) is planned to last for five hours, from 11 PM to 4 AM Eastern Time. Keep in mind this could change, as it’s the transition from the current storyline to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, Absolute Doom.

After maintenance wraps up, Epic Games will post an official blog to update the community on the servers’ status and provide details that might slightly differ from the early patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 (v31.00 update).

What happens during Fortnite downtime?

So, during the downtime, you won’t be able to log in. If you try, you’ll just get the downtime error message, saying the servers are offline.

It can be disappointing, especially if you’re excited to play, but this downtime is essential to ensure everything runs smoothly when the update goes live.

While the game is down, Epic Games focuses on a few key things:

Map Changes: Expect new Points of Interest (POIs), adjustments to the terrain, or even entirely new areas.

Battle Pass: The new Battle Pass will come loaded with fresh skins, emotes, and other exciting rewards.

Bug Fixes: Annoying bugs that have been causing problems will (hopefully) be fixed.

New Features: Get ready for new mechanics, weapons, or maybe even some new vehicles.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 new content

The sneak peeks we’ve seen for the upcoming season are impressive, with Fortnite set to return to a dedicated Marvel season for the first time since Chapter 2 Season 4’s Nexus War. The new Chapter 5 Season 4 battle pass is packed with familiar faces. Here’s what to expect from the new season:

Plenty of Marvel skins, including Gwenpool, War Machine, Peelverine, and more

A refreshed map featuring Doctor Doom’s castle and The Raft

Newly announced Pixar skins, featuring The Incredibles and several iconic villains

New weapons, including dual SMGs, a new Sniper Rifle, and a Doctor Doom Mythic

Starting this season, Battle Pass exclusivity will change—Epic has revealed that skins from Battle Passes could appear in the item shop as early as 18 months after their initial release, altering how skin rarity works forever. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is shaping up to be a big one, so let’s hope the downtime doesn’t stretch beyond the expected timeframe. After all, there are skins to earn!

