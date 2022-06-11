8 Best home appliances to buy from the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale

Home is where the heart is! But most often the amount of work at home, from cleaning the floors to doing laundry, will make one’s heartache! Thanks to the modern era of modern inventions we have the machine for everything that does the tasks efficiently within a short span of time. Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale presents exciting deals on everyday use home appliances that you shouldn’t miss. Check it out here!

Here are 8 home appliances from the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale:

Scroll on to find 8 must-have home appliances that are now available at slashed prices from the Amazon Sale.

1. Desert Air Cooler

Even though the summer is fading, the heat waves aren’t. That’s why you should get this air cooler that is specially designed cooling media with a hexagonal design, delivering maximum cooling with minimum water consumption. It also features fan-based cooling for efficient circulation of air.

Price: Rs 8999

2. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 Mixer Grinder

This Preethi mixer grinder has a powerful motor that ensures robust operations. In case of any overload, the colour of the indicator light will be changed from Blue to “Red”. This will indicate that the motor has tripped and the user needs to reset the overload protector which is located at the bottom of the product.

Price: Rs 9199

3. Smart Egg Boiler

An egg a day keeps the doctor away! This egg boiler will make your daily breakfast and snack needs easy. Its 3 boiling modes let you boil the eggs – soft, medium, or hard, according to the choice of every family member. The easy and quick one-touch operation of this appliance helps you boil 6 eggs at a time in just a few minutes.

Price: Rs 1099

4. Water Purifier

Purification ensures that every drop of water is as healthy and safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. A water purifier is a must-have device in every home. This purifier can be easily wall-mounted or kept on the countertop. This Aquaguard water purifier saves up to 60 percent, water-ordinary water purifiers end up wasting 50-75 percent of water.

Price: Rs 8699

5. Sealed Induction Cooktop

Make everyday cooking fun with this induction cooktop. With power-saving intelligence and resistance to voltage fluctuation up to 1500 volts, it's the best cooktop you can gift to your wife, mother or to yourself! The device comes with a 1-year warranty.

Price: Rs 2325

6. Digital Air Fryer

Bring your family together with the iBELL air fryer, 4L capacity is suited for every occasion. Ensure hassle-free cooking and save your time with this useful air-fryer. With this innovative rapid air technology, the Air fryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it cooks.

Price: Rs 4844

7. La Henk Grill set

The BBQ grill has four legs, paired with convenient handles, and is easy to store and carry. Perfect for camping, backpacking, picnics, tailgate parties, etc. This portable charcoal grill is made from high heat resistant Highest cast steel material, solid and excellent abrasion resistance, no rust, no twist, durable and long-lasting.

Price: Rs 1999

8. Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Here’s a carefully engineered clean system with dual side brushes, and powerful suction that effectively loosens, lifts and sucks dirt, hair and debris, as well as mops the floor. The device comes with a mop cloth that gets attached to the ROBO33.

Price: Rs 5999

The Amazon Monsoon Carnival sale is the best time of the year to grab everything you ever wanted at slashed prices. These home appliances are a must-have to upgrade your lifestyle and make everyday work a little easier. They are also an excellent gifting item to surprise your housemates with!

