Pookalam: A 4 step guide to make this Onam festival rangoli extra special

The flower rangoli, sometimes referred to as the "pookalam," is one of the highlights of Onam's most notable features. It features the rangoli pattern that is used on this occasion at the gates of homes and temples. In addition to King Mahabali, who formerly ruled the region, this floral rangoli is presented to greet visitors. Dashapushpam, or ten flowers, make up a typical pookalam. These flowers are used in Ayurveda too because it is believed to have healing properties.

If you've taken the step to try making an Onam pookalam this year, we've included a step-by-step tutorial below to help you do it easily.

1. Select a theme and design for your pookalam

The motifs and patterns of pookalam include religious and mythical representations. You can choose the designs and size of the pookalam by sketching the pattern you choose, out on paper. This makes deciding on the type, color, and quantity of flowers you'll use simple. To make the same, either the entire flower or just the petals can be used.

2. Doodle the design using chalk on the floor

Beginning with wiping the floor, use chalk or a crayon to trace on the floor with your hands. Use pre-cut stencils for appropriate symmetry to make it simpler, and arrange them to create the pattern of your choice. Before drawing the design on the ground, always wet the chalk. This serves in maintaining the outline during the entire procedure of making the rangoli.

3. Get the flowers ready

To prevent the flowers from drying out, gather them in beforehand and spread them out on paper with water sprinkled on it. The many colored flowers you want to use on your Onam Pookalam can be purchased or gardened upon. Make sure to remove all of the petals' leaves and stems, then arrange them according to colour, size, and shape. To add brightness to your pookalam, some of the flower varieties that can be used for the rangoli include thumba, tulasi, chethi, and chembarathi.

4. Embrace the design with flowers

After sketching out the pookalam design, begin arranging the petals from the center outward. The width can be altered based on the size of the pookalam. If not, you can end up being too exhausted to put flowers in the center! Along with the pookalam, Indian lamps typically made of brass or silver are lit. To further enhance its beauty, you can add mini candles to the pookalam.

This step-by-step guide will make it incredibly simple for you to create your pookalam at home.