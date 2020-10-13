5 Zodiac signs most attracted to Pisces according to astrology

Pisceans are intuitive, compassionate and day-dreamers. These 5 zodiac signs are highly attracted to them for their soft and gentle nature. Find out.

Pisces season is from February 19 to March 20 is a water sign. People of this zodiac sign are highly romantic, emotional, intuitive, compassionate and a bit ambiguous.

But they are very devoted to their relationships and partners and show all kinds of romantic gestures to make them feel special. Which zodiac signs would be most attracted to Pisceans? Read below to know them.

Zodiac signs who are most attracted to Pisces.

Taurus

Pisces people are soft and gentle and this nature attracts Taureans a lot. They are grounded people, who believe in traditional romance. On the other hand, Pisceans are also very romantic in a conventional way, which attracts Taurus people. Both of them are loyal and want to be involved in a long-term serious relationship. They perfectly complement each other.

Cancer

Cancer and Pisces are both water signs which makes them a great pair together. They are both compassionate to their loved ones and intuitive. Both of them are soft in nature and very loyal in a relationship. So, Cancerians are also attracted to Pisces people.

Capricorn

Grounded and practical Capris like to follow traditions. So, they would easily be attracted to a Pisces person. Both are loyal and caring to their dear ones. Capris will be attracted to the tenderness of the Pisces people. And Pisceans will help them to be more open and nurturing. So, the earth and water sign will blend in each other perfectly.

Scorpio

Like Cancer, Scorpio people are also attracted to Pisceans for being a water sign. They are intense people with a strong personality. They want their partner to be completely devoted to them and loyal. Hence, Scorpio people are attracted to Pisceans. Because they are very compassionate and romantic partners.

Virgo

The earth sign Virgos are grounded and Pisceans are dreamy. So, they complement each other. Being very adaptable zodiac signs, both of them make a great pair together with all necessary adjustments.

Also Read: 4 Most stubborn zodiac signs of all according to astrology

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×