7 Best smartphones worth grabbing from Amazon Prime Day Deals

FOMO ALERT! Amazon Prime Day deals are live and so you need to steal exciting deals on cell phones before they are gone. Take due advantage of this now-or-never case, roll your eyes over the jaw-dropping specification of the phones and add it to the cart without any second thoughts. This 2022 sale is surely not disappointing you as your favourite smartphone is finally on sale offering a massive discount that fits into your budget.

We, at Pinkvilla, have curated the most trending stuff keeping in mind the emerging trends that revolve around men and women of all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings, and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones

Here are a few of the Prime Day deals on smartphones that are worth the hype.

1. OnePlus 10 Pro

This OnePlus 10 Pro is a 5G android smartphone. It comes with a triple camera co-developed with Hasselblad. The alluring volcanic black colour of this smartphone and the smart 120Hz display with LTPO 2.0 makes it a must-have technological device. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors. If you are a mobile gaming enthusiast then this smartphone is meant for you.

Price: $ 899.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 799.99

Buy Now

2. Google Pixel 6 – 5G Android Phone

This Google Pixel 6 – 5G Android Phone is a smartphone with a wide and ultra-wide lens. This phone is crafted with a powerful Google Tensor processor. It is the very first processor designed by Google especially made for Pixel. It keeps your phone fast, your games rich, and your data safe.

Price: $ 628.00

Prime Day Deal: $ 492.10

Buy Now

3. Moto G Power

This Moto G Power is a google android smartphone. It comes with a 50 MP camera system + Dual Capture, and 128 GB of built-in storage. The ultra-wide screen with a 6.5-inch HD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate enhances the picture quality of everything on the screen. What’s more? Get a boost in speed and efficiency from an octa-core processor with Hyper Engine technology.

Price: $ 249.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 174.99

Buy Now

4. SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G Cell Phone

This SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G Cell Phone is a factory unlocked android smartphone worth grabbing from Amazon Prime Day Deals. It features high-powered, pro lenses for beautiful photographs in any light with 3 times better optical zoom. It comes with 128 GB of built-in storage, night mode, and a pro grade camera.

Price: $ 599.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 419.99

Buy Now

5. OnePlus 9 Winter Mist

This OnePlus 9 Winter Mist comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The built-in Alexa can play music, make calls, hear the news, or check the weather wherever you are. It is powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform and delivers fast performance across every app. With impressive display and camera quality, this smartphone is worth the penny.

Price: $ 729.99

Prime Day Deal: $499.99

Buy Now

6. TCL A30 Unlocked Smartphone

This TCL A30 Unlocked Smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch HD display, 8MP rear camera, 32GB plus 3GB RAM, and 3000mAh battery. This smartphone delivers a clear visual experience that is gentle on the eyes. TCL A30 smartphone brings you vivid and seamless visuals with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Price: $ 99.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 79.99

Buy Now

7. SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone

This SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone comes with 256 GB storage, 8K camera, the brightest display screen, S Pen, and a fast 4nm processor. This smartphone has long battery life. If your battery gets drains then 45W super-fast charging will help you dive back into action at a moment’s notice.

Price: $ 1,299.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 909.99

Buy Now

So which smartphone are you adding to your bag? Shop the best of all before they are gone and don’t forget to thank Amazon Prime Day Deals to make it possible for you. A single click on the “BUY NOW” button and you will start sinking into the pond of happiness.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Prime Day TV Deals: 8 Best smart TVs under huge price cuts that you should bring home

7 Amazon Echo device bundles to grab from Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

16 Best Luxury bedding for blissful sleep

15 Best facial moisturizers and a comprehensive guide to understanding all skin types

7 Best luxury skincare brands and their products to achieve the flawless skin of your dreams

11 Best luxury makeup brands that exude bombshell Hollywood vibes

8 best face wash for oily skin and tips to take care of your skin wisely

Also Read: Unmissable sale on home audio devices brought to you by Amazon Prime Days awaits your presence