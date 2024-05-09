WATCH: Sai Pallavi in a goofy mood on Naga Chaitanya co-starrer Thandel sets is all things fun

As Sai Pallavi celebrates her 32nd birthday on May 9, 2024, the actress has been receiving warm wishes from all over the internet. Marking the special occasion, the makers of Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel shared a birthday special video for the actress.

The video shared via their official social media handles featured an unseen side of the actress, clicked between takes, on the sets. The video showcased some never-seen-before fun Sai Pallavi had while shooting, and interacting with her co-actors and crew members. Along with the special birthday treat, the makers also wrote the caption, “You act. We celebrate. You perform. We cherish,” calling her their “Bujji Thalli”.

Thandel makers drop special video on Sai Pallavi’s birthday

The birthday special gives quite a few glimpses into the making of the upcoming film Thandel. The visual from the sets of the movie featured Sai Pallavi having quite some fun by asking for retakes, being pranked by the director, and even having a cute moment with her co-star Naga Chaitanya.

The Chandoo Mondeti directorial film is said to be a pan-Indian movie that is inspired by a real-life event that occurred in the Srikakulam region. The action drama flick has Chay donning the role of a fisherman with Sai playing his romantic lead. This also marks the actors' second collaboration on screen after appearing together in the movie Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Moreover, Chay has also undergone rigorous changes in his physical appearance to complement the film’s character. Along with that, the movie was also reported to be sold to Netflix in a record deal for its post-theatrical streaming.

Sai Pallavi’s work front

After featuring in the 2022 legal drama film Gargi, actress Sai Pallavi is all geared up to feature in several films. Besides Thandel, the actress is also set to play the lead role in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran. The film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy is a biopic based on the life of the martyred soldier, Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Furthermore, the actress is also playing the role of Goddess Sita in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwary.

