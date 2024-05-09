Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand drops unseen childhood PICS to wish him; calls him 'big man'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, best known for blockbuster movies like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade turns a year older as the actor celebrates his 35th birthday on May, 9. On the special occasion, younger brother and actor Anand Deverakonda dropped some adorable pictures on social media wishing his brother. Read on to know more.

Anand's special birthday wish for brother Vijay Deverakonda

The star brothers Vijay and Anand Deverakonda have a visibly strong bond. They often drop heartwarming pictures with each other and family on social media that serve as evidence of how close-knit they are.

On a related note, today, on Vijay's birthday, Anand Deverakonda took to his Instagram to drop some heartwarming pictures with the whole family. Wishing brother on his 35th birthday, Anand wrote,'' Happy Birthday, my big man! Fortunate to have the best living example to learn from!! Can learn resilience from him. Can learn discipline and confidence from him. Can learn to be real and honest from him. And much much more. “Comebacks are always stronger & better than the setbacks.”

Have a look at the adorable pictures shared by Anand! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda indeed is an adorable brother who always has the back of his little one. He has always encouraged Anand to perform well on the screen and supported him with open arms. Even though the brothers do not come from a film family, they have made a remarkable place in the Telugu film industry.

Vijay unveils poster of his upcoming film on birthday

As what seems to be a birthday treat to his fans, superstar Vijay Deverakonda took to his X(formerly Twitter) and unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film with director Ravi Kiran Kola today. Along with the post, the actor wrote, ''The Legend of the Cursed Land''.

ALSO READ: VD14: Vijay Deverakonda announces his next historical film with director Rahul Sankrityan; calls it ‘The Legend of the Cursed Land’