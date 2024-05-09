The gripping reality series Deadliest Catch, which depicts the perilous world of crab fishing, will return in June. Season 20, which premieres on Tuesday, June 11, promises exciting adventures as experienced crew members face the challenges of the Bering Sea.

The Discovery Channel has announced the eagerly anticipated new episodes, which will give viewers a glimpse into the high-stakes and often dangerous life aboard crab-fishing vessels.

Exciting returns and new challenges for captains

The show's return brings excitement and suspense as fans eagerly await the latest exploits of their favorite captains and crews, set against the harsh backdrop of one of the world's most dangerous maritime environments.

These include Wild Bill Wichrowski defending his legacy on the F/V Summer Bay, Jake Anderson, who teams up with Sig Hansen on the F/V Northwestern after losing his own vessel, Keith Colburn, who faces life-threatening situations on the F/V Wizard, and Jonathan Hillstrand, who is returning from retirement on the F/V Time Bandit.

Furthermore, Jack Bunnell and Steve Harley Davidson take a huge gamble by upgrading to the 126-foot F/V Pacific Mariner; Sophia "Bob" Nielsen pays tribute to her deceased father aboard the F/V Seabrooke; and Jacob Hutchins attempts to take over as temporary captain on Rick Shelford's F/V Aleutian Lady. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Exciting challenges await in Deadliest Catch Season 20

According to a release from Discovery Channel, when the Red King Crab fishery eventually reopens, this milestone season will see the captains compete in the first derby-style race in more than ten years. The newly established "highly competitive timeframe" will result in "cutthroat rivalries that will push each crabber to their limit."

Furthermore, "a rare super El Niño weather pattern intensifies winter storms, serving as a grim reminder to why Alaska crab fishing is known as the Deadliest Catch" makes life on the boat considerably riskier for everyone.

Ahead of the next episodes, a promo featuring Hansen claims that the competition "is more than just fishing to make money; it's a race against time." Colburn announces later that "it's gonna be dog-eat-dog."

Another captain gave a preview of many of the perils they will face this season at the end of the suspenseful teaser, saying that every second could mean the difference between life and death. Deadliest Catch's 20th season will begin on Discovery Channel on Tuesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for two hours.

ALSO READ: Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene's Children Have Worked In Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness; Here's What Their Roles Were