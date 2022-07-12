Amazon Prime Day TV Deals: 8 Best smart TVs under huge price cuts that you should bring home

It’s SHOP O'CLOCK! Amazon Prime Day is raining deals and discounts on the best smart TVs that will help you experience new levels of realism. These smart TVs available at slashed prices are worth the buy and leave no space for complaints. Plug your Fire Tv sticks, connect Alexa devices and switch on your leisurely mode effortlessly to witness a theatre-like experience. What’s more? These smart TVs are smarter than you and resolve all your woes in a jiffy. Are you a binge-watcher or a movie buff? Hurry now to bring home the best smart TV under a huge price cut. Takeaway the best today!

1. Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is a 55 inches TV that will leave you awestruck. This smart TV is nothing less than a theatre screen. It brings shows, movies, and characters to life with help of vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. With a brilliant 4K entertainment screen, Fire TV Alexa voice remote, smart home capabilities, and interesting features, this smart TV is proof that technology is one of the best inventions of man.

Price: $ 519.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 284.99

2. Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV lends you a 4K Ultra HD experience with 2160p resolution. To take your viewing experience and picture quality to a whole new level, this smart TV is what you need at your home. The 70-inch screen is equipped with realistic sound speakers and immersive audio. This TV can be paired with Amazon Echo so that you can go hands-free while binge-watching your favourite shows or movies.

Price: $ 649.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 479.99

3. Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV

This Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV is your forever companion for endless entertainment. With 32 inches screen, Alexa voice remote, and post-processing package, this TV creates an immersive audio experience. You can also share pictures, videos, music, etc from your Apple device to your TV screen just with a touch of a button.

Price: $ 199.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 129.99

4. Pioneer 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This Pioneer 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV will take you on a ride to the fictional world. Feast your eyes on ultra-vivid picture quality, sharper contrast, and a more precise color palette. Once you begin watching your favourite TV shows, movies, cartoons, and web series then there is no coming back. Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Thanks to the TV’s voice control remote with Alexa.

Price: $ 419.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 249.99

5. Hisense A4 Series 40-Inch FHD Smart Android TV

This Hisense A4 Series 40-Inch FHD Smart Android TV comes with DTS Virtual X, game and sports modes, Chromecast built-in, and Alexa compatibility. Along with its 1080p high-definition LCD screen, you will find a powerful full-array LED backlight at work creating a sharper, more colorful picture. This TV gives you a smarter, easier way to get more from your TV within clicks.

Price: $ 209.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 188

6. Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV will treat your eyes with spectacular colour construct, high definition picture quality, immersive sound, and what not. The hands-free voice remote with Alexa will compel the TV to serve everything that you wish for on your plate within seconds.

Price: $ 829.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 499.99

7. LG OLED B1 Series 65” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV

This LG OLED B1 Series 65” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV comes with 120Hz refresh rate, AI-powered 4K, Dolby vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, WiSA Ready, and spectacular gaming mode. Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently to enjoy a viewing experience like no other.

Price: $ 2,299.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 1,496.99

8. TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV

This TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV’s resolution delivers stunning detail and a remarkable visual experience. With built-in Google assistant, ask Google to find a specific title, search by genre, or get personalized recommendations by saying, “what should I watch?”.

Price: $ 249.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 174.99

