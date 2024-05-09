BMC pays tribute to late actress Sridevi; named one junction of Lokhandwala Complex as Sridevi Kapoor Chawk

The entertainment industry witnessed a timeless beauty and multitalented actress like Sridevi. The news of her demise shook the world, but she is alive with her work in our hearts. Recently, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation paid a huge tribute to the late actress.

The BMC named a particular junction of Lokhandwala Complex after Sridevi to honor her.

According to reports, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has named one particular junction of Lokhandwala Complex as Sridevi Kapoor Chowk as a tribute to the late actress.

For the unversed, she used to reside on the same road at the Green Acres tower, and her funeral procession passed from the same Purshotam Tandon road. Hence, there was a request from the residents and the municipality to name the particular street as Sridevi Chowk.

Boney Kapoor on a biopic based on the life of Sridevi

In a recent interview with DNA, Boney Kapoor was asked to share his thoughts and opinion on a biopic based on the life of Sridevi. In response, he mentioned the private nature of his wife, saying, "She was a very private person, and her life should remain private."

He added, “I don't think there ever will be. Till the time I live, I will not allow this to happen."

Sridevi was a huge fan of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila

After the release of the film Amar Singh Chamkila, several anecdotes about the late singer surfaced on social media. It has been known that the late actress Sridevi was a fan of Chamkila, and his popularity was so broad that she even wanted to work with him in a film.

In an old YouTube interview, one of Chamkila’s old friends, Sawarn Sivia, revealed this, and India Today quoted Sivia saying, "Sridevi was a fan of Amar Singh Chamkila. She asked him to be her hero in a film. But he told her, ‘I can’t speak Hindi.’ She offered to get him training in the language within a month, but he refused, saying, ‘I will lose Rs 10 lakh in that one month’. Sridevi agreed to do a Punjabi film with him, but it couldn’t happen."

Meanwhile, veteran actress Sridevi has done several popular films like Chandni, English Vinglish, and many more. She passed away on February 24, 2018. Her unfortunate death has not only shocked his family and loved ones but also the entire country.

