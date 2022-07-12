Unmissable sale on home audio devices brought to you by Amazon Prime Days awaits your presence

Amazon Prime Days bring to you the most spectacular deals on home audio devices. These devices which did not fit in your budget a long time back, are now available at slashed prices. Thanks to the plethora of deals and discounts of Prime Day 2022. Finally, the day has arrived when you will no longer resist sliding your wishlist into the cart. All credit to Amazon for being a boon and helping you transform your drab home into a hi-tech smart home. If you are a melomaniac, then you must snag the best home audio devices STRAIGHT AWAY!

We, at Pinkvilla, have curated the most useful and trending stuff keeping in mind the emerging trends that revolve around men and women of all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings, and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

Amazon Prime Days: Worth stealing deals on Home audio devices

Snatch a glimpse of the best deals on home audio devices so that you don't have to rack your brains in finalising the best one from Amazon’s massive house of brands. Let’s get started.

1. Polk Audio Atrium 6 Outdoor All-Weather Speakers

These Polk Audio Atrium 6 Outdoor All-Weather Speakers come with a bass reflex enclosure. The broad sound coverage, speed lock mourning system, and high-quality sound make these speakers worth the penny. They withstand extreme temperatures as they are backed with stainless steel and brass hardware. Its rugged durability, high environmental endurance, and superior quality make it a sheer winner.

Price: $ 399

Prime Day Deal: $ 240

Buy Now

2. Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Looking for a home audio device? How can you miss on Echo Dot? This Echo Dot (4th Gen) is a smart speaker with a clock and Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound making it the most popular home audio device of the era. The LED display, impressive features, and the ability to transform your home into a smart home fetch a plethora of compliments on this not-so-mini speaker.

Price: $ 59.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 32.99

Buy Now

3. Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth

This Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth is designed with simplicity in the mind. It is a small soundbar that clarifies speech and is a simple fix for better TV sound. This compact home audio device can be connected to your smartphone easily. Wheres to connect the speaker to your TV you need to seek the help of an HDMI cord and ARC connectivity.

Price: $ 279.00

Prime Day Deal: $ 229.00

Buy Now

4. Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Powerful Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

This Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Powerful Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker comes with 8 hours of playtime. It features a robust design that elevates the look of the place wherever it is placed. The simple setup and accessibility make this Bluetooth speaker a must-have device at home that you carry from one room to another.

Price: $ 529.00

Prime Day Deal: $ 399.00

Buy Now

5. Klipsch Synergy Black Label B-200 Bookshelf Speaker Pair

This Klipsch Synergy Black Label B-200 Bookshelf Speaker Pair are called front speakers or surround speakers. These speakers come with proprietary horn technology. They also have a contemporary finish that can easily be integrated with your home decor story. The linear travel suspension tweeter and spun copper injection-molded graphite woofers produce impressive sounds.

Price: $ 192.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 149.50

Buy Now

6. Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer

This Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer is that smart home audio device that you must pick from the Amazon Prime Day Sale. What’s interesting? These speakers can also be mounted on the wall. It is a must-have sound system for TV as well as a home theatre. Sink into the optimised entertainment with different sound modes without any second thoughts.

Price: $ 99.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 54.39

Buy Now

7. Echo Link - Stream hi-fi music to your stereo system

This Echo Link - Stream hi-fi music to your stereo system is compatible with your existing stereo equipment. With this device, you can ask Alexa to play music everywhere. Upgrade your stereo system with high-fidelity streaming music and Alexa. What’s interesting? With this Echo Link - Stream hi-fi music, Alexa can respond through all your connected speakers. This is a great addition to your home audio devices.

Price: $ 199.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 159.99

Buy Now

How are you planning to take the advantage of Amazon Prime Days? Do let us know your way of stealing these massive Prime deals and discounts. We do know you cannot resist adding the best of all to your Amazon cart. Prime Day is the day that every Prime member looks forward to with great enthusiasm. So without wasting much time seal the deals right away.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

7 Amazon Echo device bundles to grab from Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

16 Best Luxury bedding for blissful sleep

15 Best facial moisturizers and a comprehensive guide to understanding all skin types

7 Best luxury skincare brands and their products to achieve the flawless skin of your dreams

11 Best luxury makeup brands that exude bombshell Hollywood vibes

8 best face wash for oily skin and tips to take care of your skin wisely

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day TV Deals: 8 Best smart TVs under huge price cuts that you should bring home