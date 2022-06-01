7 Father’s Day gifts for dads who stay afar

Long-distance bonds can be strengthened through gifting culture. The digital era has made it easy for us to gift everyone on every special occasion without having to move. While presence is the most wonderful present, there are products close to it that your father will love and embrace. The June observance of Father's Day marks the birth month of the father of the founder of the holiday. The first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910.

Here are 7 gifts for Father’s Day

We bring to you 7 amazing gifts to celebrate fatherhood and surprise your day who stays far away! Click on the buy button now to get the gift delivered to him on time.

1. Smartwatch

This Android 7.1 OS touch screen smartwatch supports an independent 4G call function and built-in big speakers that let you enjoy music whenever and wherever you want. This smartwatch is life waterproof and sweatproof. You can wear it to wash your hands and in rain, but you cannot wear it when having a bath and swimming. Your dad deserves this cool gift on Father’s Day.

Price: $ 128.98

2. Wallet

A branded wallet can be a riskless gift that’ll be useful for your father. We are pretty sure he already has a wallet but don't you think it's high time for an upgrade? This snazzy bi-fold Michael Kors wallet will be a classy choice to gift your father on June 19th.

Price: $ 78.40

3. Calvin Klein Men's Analogue Watch

Here’s a classy branded watch that’s trendy and sassy and will add oomph to your dad’s look. The golden strap watch with a blue round dial has a luxe touch to it. The Calvin Klein watch can be teamed with any look and can be worn to office, brunches, parties and vacay.

Price: $ 44.99

4. Hair Beard Care Kit

Help your dad to take a plunge into self-care with these hair and beard care set that includes wooden brushes, good essential oil to ensure a healthy beard and a pleasing scent and wax to give the hair a glossy sheen. It keeps your dad’s beard and skin hydrated to prevent discomfort resulting from dry skin and coarse hairs.

Price: $ 47.75

5. Davidoff Cool Cologne for Men

Deodorants are an amazing gifting item that can be used anywhere, anytime and you don't have to worry about whether your dad likes it or not as it's super subtle yet impactful. It features a sporty, masculine and sharp fragnance with a crispness that resonates with men from all walks of life.

Price: $ 20.09

6. Prada Men's Sunglasses

With the vacation season on, a cool pair of sunglasses can be a stunning choice of gift for your cool dad. These unisex dark sunglasses from Prada instantly elevate one’s style and suit all face types. It's a pretty gift that’ll help your father upgrade his style.

Price: $ 97.72

7. Holiday Men's Shave Set

A shaving kit will be a perfect Father’s Day gift for dads who have to shave every day. This soothing kit includes foaming shave gel and soothing post-shave balm and everything one needs to have an effortless shaving experience. The limited-edition Truman handle comes with a rubberized grip for increased control.

Price: $ 31.33

These Father’s Day gifts can be sent across to wherever he is as a present to cheer him up on his special day. Fathers usually dint ask for anything and are pleasant with whatever they have. This doesn't mean you can't surprise them with these cool and useful gifting products.

