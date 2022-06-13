8 Unique Father's Day gifts under $70 from son

Shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of the best Father’s day gift ideas that they will definitely love and use all the time! This fathers day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. Here we have curated the best 8 gifts for dads from sons that are meaningful and useful.

Here are 8 Father’s Day gifts

Here, we have a list of the best gift ideas for your dad who usually does not want anything.

1. Stainless Steel Dad Tumbler

Choosing gifts for dad becomes more difficult since we really want to show how much we love and appreciate them through that gift. Your perfect gifting choice for dad is right here. This tumbler is a practical and meaningful gift for him. Put a smile on your father's face with every sip from his tumbler, while remembering his dear kid.

Price: $ 25.95

2. Funny T-Shirts for Men

Sentimental and meaningful dad gifts are the best Father’s Day gift and this comfy tee with a funny quote definitely fits the bill. This will for sure make him laugh and will wear it every day proudly telling everyone my son got me this for June 19th.

Price: $ 36.99

3. Insulated Water Bottle

This double-wall vacuum insulated bottle will keep your dad’s favourite drinks hot for 6 hours and cold for 12 hours. It's a useful gift that your dad will definitely make use of! The sentimental print on it will make it even more special. It comes with a leak-resistant BPA-free cap, stopping all leakage and spills while also featuring a snap-back cap.

Price: $ 34.95

4. Engraved Leather Picture Frame

“I bought this as a gift for my husband for father's day. Kids grow fast so I thought this was the perfect way to remember my son when he was small. My husband absolutely loved the frame and was even more smitten by the picture,” says Raychel in review. If you think your dad will love this beautiful gift, get it to him right away!

Price: $ 19.95

5. Dad Gifts from Son Blankets

This printed multicolour dad blanket will keep him warm in winter and will also hold a lot of memories thanks to the sentinel sentences printed on it. It's lightweight and easy to carry around and is also super soft and breathable.

Price: $ 39.98

6. Casual Comfort Cross Trainer

These cushioned shoes keep active feet happy with an impressive blend of supportive technology and athletic style. An EVA foam footbed and lightweight injection-moulded EVA foam midsole provide firm yet flexible cushioning for a soft and supportive underfoot feel. Reinforced collar foam offers additional comfort that’s suitable for all-day wear. It’ll be a perfect gift for your dad.

Price: $ 64.25

7. Journal Notebook

The engraved leather journal reminds your dad of your love for him. Especially if your dad is someone who enjoys journaling his thoughts and emotions often, then this will be the perfect gift. It's perfectly suitable for writing diaries, sketching, drawing, and collecting stickers or photos or stamps.

Price: $ 13.99

8. Framed Sentimental Gift for Dad

The heartfelt sentiment makes this frame a great Father’s Day gift for dad to son. The frame comes in a ready-to-gift clear acetate box and can be displayed on dad's office desk or anywhere in the home. This 5x7 frame will be a little treasure to remember his little blessings every day.

Price: $ 24.99

A father is a son’s first hero and best friend. To make sure your dad knows it too, surprise him this Father’s Day with these gorgeous gifts. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad is a cool guy, then the products mentioned above will bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to use them.

