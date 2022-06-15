8 Best First Fathers Day gifts under $110 for your husband

A new dad deserves a Father’s Day gift more than anybody else. It takes a lot of strength and energy to adjust to dad's life and hence, he deserves a little extra appreciation. If your husband, brother or friend is celebrating his first Father’s Day this year, then gift him something that he will cherish for a very long time. Knock it out of the park with a gift that tells him you appreciate everything he does for his new bundle of joy. Whether you want to give him something he can use for self-care or a keepsake for the first year of fatherhood that he'll cherish for years. Here we have a list of the best first Father’s Day gifts for new dads.

Here are 8 first Father’s Day gifts for your husband

1. Advanced Baby Bottle & Pouch Warmer

One of the main daddy duties that a new dad has to adhere to when mommy is not around, is ensuring that the baby’s milk is at the right temperature. This milk warmer will gently warm baby milk bottles, food jars, and breast milk pouches in 4 minutes. The bottle warmer heats milk evenly to help preserve essential nutrients. It warms breast milk, formula, and baby food from cold, frozen, or room temperature. The automatic timer works out optimum warming time, with auto shut-off for safety.

2. Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag

If your dad travels a lot, then this lunch cooler bag will be the perfect gift for him. The dual compartment insulated lunch bag is made of heavy-duty fabric with a rain defender. It is durable and water repellent. The insulated main compartment keeps food and drinks cool and is large enough for a 6-pack. The separate insulated top compartment is for additional food storage and there is a front zippered pocket for utensils. The top handle and shoulder strap make it easy to carry.

3. Polaroid Camera

First Father’s Day is to be celebrated by taking a lot of snaps together with him and his newborn. This camera has numerous features like double exposure and a manual mode that will allow your dad to tap into his more creative side. It can also be controlled using the Polaroid app. He can frame two moments in one with double exposure, or get himself in the picture with a self-timer and an accurate flash to make everyone look like they should.

4. First Father’s Day Picture Frame

Celebrating their first Father’s day is a great and very important moment for every new father. It is a memory that a father would want to cherish and capture forever, and this picture frame will allow him to do just that. The new father can capture an adorable picture with his little one on the occasion of Father’s day this year and then put the picture in this frame to cherish forever!

5. Dad Tumbler

This double-walled and vacuum-insulated tumbler keeps your favourite beverage hot or cold for hours. A clear BPA-free press-in slider lid will ensure that your drink stays in the cup and not on your clothes. This is a wonderful gift for the new dad in town.

6. Bump Boxes Dad To Be Gift Box

For expecting dads, this is a fun Father's Day gift. This Gift Box is filled with essentials to get soon-to-be dads excited and prepared for their little one’s arrival. It also contains a "Daddy Hugs" children's book that makes a perfect bedtime read that they’ll remember for years to come.

7. Matching Sock Set

This matching sock set is literally THE MOST adorable thing you will find on the internet for Father’s day. It is the perfect way for dad and baby to spend some quality time relaxing together and looking adorable while doing it. The matching set includes men's socks with "big slice" written across the bottom and small socks with "little slice" written across the bottom; each pair of socks is detailed with a fun pizza graphic. You can also snap a picture of the dad and the baby wearing these socks for Father’s Day.

8. Matching clothing set

Every new dad loves to twin with his little bundle of joy. This clothing set features a T-shirt for the dad and a onesie for the little thing that says, “Our First Father’s Day!” It is undoubtedly the cutest present and the new dad can also click a picture with his baby wearing matching outfits and post it on his Instagram on Father’s Day.

We hope you liked our curated list of 8 best first Father’s Day gifts from wife. These cool gifts will live forever as a precious memory that your man will hold on to. They are useful and thoughtful gifts that one definitely can’t say no to!

