7 Unique Fathers Day Gifts under $199 for every type of dad

Father’s Day 2022 is celebrated on June 19th. It's a fun day to shower your dad with all the love and respect. Fathers usually does not seek any attention and don't entertain spending for themselves. But on Father’s Day he deserves to be in the spotlight and bask in the love of all the family members. If you are looking for the perfect gift for your father. Here are 7 unique and useful gifts from Amazon that your dad will absolutely love. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of products that they will definitely love and use all the time!

7 Father’s Day gifts for the coolest dad in town:

Scroll down and take a look at the best gifts for your cool dad that he will actually love and use.

1. Wireless Charger

Make sure that your dad’s phone is never on low battery mode by gifting him this wireless charger. He simply has to put his phone and other gadgets on it, and they will be fully charged within a few hours. Now he can never blame flimsy charging wires for his constant low battery again.

Price: $22.09

Buy Now

2. Leather Eyeglass Holder

Now your dad can protect his glasses from scratches by placing one of these upright leather cases in all the important spots around the house — his nightstand, by the TV and on his desk. These eyeglass holders are designed with an upright construction that will help him to easily store his eyeglasses in a fixed place and protect them from scratches, dirt and residue. These eyeglass stand cases are made of premium PU leather, which is featured by a soft plush lining and a non-slip base to prevent your glasses from bending or breaking.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

3. The Dad’s Bucket List Card Game

With 100 cards featuring conversation starters, games and activity ideas, this is a great way for any son or daughter to bond with dad. It is a great way to break the ice with your dad. A great gift for all pops, this card game for dads contains different bonding ideas for fathers and their children. Work demands and life responsibilities may keep you or your dad from having meaningful conversations at home. With this simply fun game for dads, you can do simple activities with your family to start a conversation and create long-lasting memories.

Price: $49.99

Buy Now

4. Mr Coffee Espresso & Cappuccino Maker

Now your dad can make himself a hot brewing cup of coffee every morning at the ease of his own kitchen with this coffee maker. The anti-drip function allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished. He can easily make a cup of cappuccino or an espresso by simply selecting single or double shots of espresso with a simple one-button press. It also has an automatic milk frother whips any milk into a light, creamy froth.

Price: $199.99

Buy Now

5. Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker

If your dad loves music and enjoys singing along, he can have his own little concert in the bathroom with this Bluetooth speaker. It is compact with a little extra depth, allowing for a more robust sound quality than others. With HD audio performance and 5 watts of powerful sound, this shower speaker gives bigger bass without distortion, even at maximum volume. One can enjoy up to 10 hours of use between charges and fully recharge in just 3 hours! It comes with an in-built suction cup that can attach to any smooth surface. It’s a waterproof speaker that sticks to shower walls, windows, and more.

Price: $32.99

Buy Now

6. Custom Engraved Wooden Wrist Watch

Handcrafted from natural wood, this perfect daughter-to-dad gift comes with a thoughtful message on the reverse of the face. It's shipped in a wooden watch box engraved with the words "Best Dad Ever." The watch is handcrafted with 100 percent natural wood with no harmful chemicals or paints. It is lightweight and comfortable on the wrist.

Price: $39.90

Buy Now

7. Skechers Walking Shoe

A nice pair of shoes will be a great gift to motivate them to start their fitness journey. The leaders in walking technology present the next evolution with the Skechers GO walk evolution ultra-impeccable. It features lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO cushioning and high-rebound for the ultimate in walking comfort. It also comes with an air-cooled Goga Mat insole system for comfort.

Price: $154.68

Buy Now

Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad loves customised gifts make sure to surprise him on Father’s Day with them. The products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

6 Best Father's day gifts ideas under $60 for your dad

8 Best Father's day gifts for New Dads in 2022

7 Unique gifts under $100 to gift your dad