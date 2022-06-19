Father's Day EXCLUSIVE- Sourabh Raaj Jain: 'Be it any day, it is dedicated to my children'

On the special occasion of Father's Day on Sunday, June 19, Pinkvilla exclusively caught up with one of the doting fathers Sourabh Raaj Jain. The actor is a father to twins- Hrishika and Hrishiv and loves to spend time with them post-shoot. Sourabh prefers to spend time with family rather than attending parties. His social media is also filled with his twins' photos and in this interview, the Mahabharat actor opened up about various aspects of fatherhood. Read on:

When asked what is that one emotion that heightened completely after embracing fatherhood, the actor said, "If patience is an emotion then that has definitely heightened after embracing fatherhood!". Star kids are often under the media glare but Sourabh makes sure to keep his children away from the limelight and give them a normal upbringing. He said, "My children are living a normal childhood like any other children at the moment. My work profile in no way has ever come in between parenting."

Sourabh Raaj Jain: Every day of mine is for my children

Ever since Sourabh Raaj Jain embraced fatherhood, he dedicates his every day to his kids. "After becoming a father, every day for me is a day for my kids. Be it fathers day or any other day, honestly every day is dedicated to my children," said the 36-year-old.

Sourabh's plan for Father's Day 2022