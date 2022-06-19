'Nothing's greater than parents in life': Jennifer Winget's thoughts on Father's Day 2022- EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Winget said that we should celebrate our parents everyday.

by Gayatri Nirmal   |  Published on Jun 19, 2022
Jennifer Winget speaks about the importance of parents on Father's Day
'Nothing's greater than parents in life': Jennifer Winget's thoughts on Father's Day 2022- EXCLUSIVE
On the special occasion of Father's Day, Jennifer Winget shared what Father's Day means to her. The actress feels that a specific day isn't enough, and each day should be dedicated to them because there's nothing greater than them in our lives. Jennifer shared that the pandemic helped her to bond once again with her parents, as there were no deadlines to meet. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the Beyhadh actress exclusively spoke about the camaraderie she shares with her parents and how it has evolved over a period of time. 

Jennifer Winget on developing a bond with her parents once again

Jennifer Winget credited her success to her parents and said that every day should be a day for our parents. "My parents are the reason why I am here today in so many respects. Especially last year during the pandemic, we got a lot of time to be with our family and spend time together. We were in Goa, all of us, for two months, and it was just nice bonding with them again. There was no work, nothing to do, no deadline, it was fun. I think every day should be a Father's Day, and Mother's Day because nobody is greater and better than parents," shared the 37-year-old. 

Jennifer Winget on her return to Television

Jennifer is currently basking in the success of her latest released web series, Code M Season 2, in which, she essays the role of Major Monica. The actress is known for giving some major television hits like Dill Mill Gayye, Bepannah Pyaar, Beyhadh among others. When questioned Jennifer if she would return to TV, she asserted, "I don't know about TV but never say never. I am waiting for something that I have never done before. I have played all kinds of roles - the kind of bahu, beti, the psycho girl (laughs). So, unless and until something path-breaking is offered, we'll wait and see."

