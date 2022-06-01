Top 7 Father’s Day gifts from daughters

Father’s Day is celebrated on 19th June. Although it was originally largely a religious holiday, Father’s Day has been commercialised with the sending of greeting cards and the giving of gifts. It’s a day to honour your father and everyone you see in his position. The day is held on various dates across the world, and different regions maintain their own traditions of honouring fatherhood.

Here are 7 Father’s Day gifts from daughters

Here we bring to you 7 amazing gifting items that are perfect to surprise your father on his day.

1. Percussion Massage Gun

Working all day long at the office and also making sure the home runs fine can be extremely tiring. Every family man deserves a break from work and personal drudgeries that instils muscle pain in them This massage gun will provide the needed relief and help them relax a bit and recharge their energy.

Price: $ 99.98

2. Father’s Day Tumbler Gift

This useful and beautiful gift from daughter to dad will be a wonderful surprise that your father will hold on to forever. The stainless steel tumbler does not contain BPA and is printed by using plant-based inks which are environmentally friendly. It also bears a heart-warming message for your dad.

Price: $ 25.95

3. Massage Cushion

The king of your home deserves a throne, right? This massage cushion is one such useful gift that helps relax one’s back and enables a soothing massage to relieve muscle pain. It allows you to concentrate the kneading on one area for pin-point relaxation. This will definitely be an exciting Father’s Day gift that your dad will love.

Price: $ 78.99

4. Neck & Shoulder Massager

Neck pain and shoulder pain are common among men in the 30 plus age group. This massager will be a great help for them to cure the pain and get some rest. It also features ergonomic long flexible straps that allow you to control the strength and location where you need stimulation.

Price: $ 33.84

5. Jumbo Custom Fathers Day Card

Nothing compares to a handwritten greeting card for your dad with memorable pictures stuck on them. He will definitely embrace the gift forever and fondly think of you even when you are afar. These large greeting cards have full-colour graphics and are made from high-quality corrugated plastic for elegance and extra durability and come with an envelope.

Price: $ 41.55

6. Black Phone Cover

Looking for something funky and quirky? This classy black phone case with a cute note from daughter to father should be your pick to win his heart all over again. Made of hard plastic with scratch-resistant rubberized powder coating for extra grip and durability, this phone case will be a useful gift for your dad.

Price: $ 30.24

7. Textured Dad Bracelet

Yet another meaningful gift from daughter to father would be a stunning silver bracelet with ‘dad’ intricately designed in them. This item will come packed in a beautiful box that’s perfect and ready for gifting. Even if you are staying in different states, just book this gift for dad to surprise on Father’s Day.

Price: $ 119.45

We hope you loved our curated 7 Father’s Day gifts from daughters that include useful and meaningful products to make your dad happy. If making your father proud and happy is one of the prime aims in your life, then do not forget to surprise him on June 19th.

