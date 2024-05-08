Anupamaa, May 4, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama’s winning speech. She says that women do a lot for others and so, should never forget her own identity. She encourages every woman to achieve their goals and to never neglect their dreams. Anupama feels proud of her victory and states that if she can fulfill her dreams, then anyone can do it. She receives a huge applause. Anupama gives her her iconic pose while getting clicked with the trophy. Anuj and Shahs are happy with Anupama’s success.

Kinjal, Pari, Biji, and Yashdeep rush to congratulate her. She takes a selfie with them. Vanraj seems to be miffed with Anupama’s win. He claims that Anupama won’t be able to handle the success as she failed earlier too when she couldn’t look after Malti’s Gurukul. Kavya belittles Vanraj and shuts his mouth with a befitting reply. As Anupama credits her fate for her victory, Biji corrects her and says she won because of her hard work. Yashdeep decides to confess his love for Anupama.

Anuj confronts Aadya

Aadya gets furious with Anupama emerging as the winner of the Superstar Chef competition. She goes to her room and starts crying. Anuj follows her and asks if Anupama’s victory is making her upset. Aadya says she is not bothered whether she wins or loses. Anuj shows her the torn pages of Anupama’s recipe book and bashes Aadya for her evil act of destroying it just before the competition. Aadya tries to defend herself. Anuj asks her how she can give pain to others when she herself has a traumatic past. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Aadya admits that she wanted Anupama to lose so that she returns to India. She asks Anuj not to take her side. Aad says her hatred for Anupama will never die, no matter what she does for her. Anuj gets emotional. He hopes one day Aadya’s negative feelings for Anupama will subside.

Anupama celebrates her victory

Anupama reaches the park to celebrate with her Spice and Chutney team. She dances with Kinjal, Pari, Biji, Yashdeep, Rahul, Cady and others. She receives a video call from the Shah family. An excited Anupama shows them the trophy. Anuj also drops a congratulatory message to Anupama.

Anupama returns home with Kinjal and Pari. They get surprised as Toshu welcomes them with cake. He has decorated the house too for Anupama. Toshu puts down the Superstar Chef trophy and tells Anupama that she has made the entire India proud. He lifts her up and dances.

Shruti urges Anuj to make Anupama leave their house

Shruti recounts Anuj’s reaction when he heard the announcement of Anupama’s win. She gets insecure and questions why Anupama is so special when she is just an ordinary woman with so many flaws. Shruti gets worried thinking what will happen if Anupama manages to get Anuj and Aadya back in her life. She regrets her decision to allow Anupama in their house.

Anuj comes to Shruti and shares that he made halwa for the bhog to mark Anupama’s success. He asks Shruti to have the prasad. Shruti tells Anuj that Anupama shall leave their house now because if she stays back, she will miss out on many opportunities. Anuj is convinced by Shruti’s point of view and says that Anupama has become a celebrity now. However, he leaves the decision to Anupama. Shruti questions Anuj if he doesn’t want Anupama to go. Anuj asks her to rest. Anuj replays Anupama’s victory video and decides that he will keep her away from this situation.

Anupama reprimands Toshu

Toshu asks Anupama to cut the cake and celebrate her victory. He praises Anupama. She feeds cake to Toshu and asks him to shut his mouth. Anupama asks him to come to the point. Toshu shamelessly demands money.

Anupama says she is fed up with his greedy nature. He insists on her to invest in his business. Toshu says he will return the amount with interest. Anupama refuses to give money to him. The two get into an argument. Toshu asks Anupama if she doesn’t want to see him happy and if all her love is for her adopted daughter only. He goes to accuse Anupama of using Aadya to get close to Anuj. Anupama gets hurt with Toshu’s remarks. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, May 7: Anupama wins cooking competition; Anuj learns truth about Aadhya