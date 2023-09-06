Signs She Is Testing You And Your Relationship: Decode the Clues

Follow the wind when you seek the sea, and follow your heart when you seek solace. If you have found your peace in someone, you have almost everything. If you aren’t sure, that can be disturbing; wavering between two things is the worst thing that can ever happen to someone. That can make you look for signs she is testing you or signs she is testing your relationship.

Finding what she actually thinks about you usually gets revealed with time. She may not tell you directly that she likes you as a means of testing you. It could also be that she is waiting for you to approach. It could range between a lot of things; but, if you have been worrying over how to know she is testing you, then here are some verified subtle signs.

15 Confirmed Signs She Is Testing You

Expressing love is an exclusive feeling, but often, people find it hard to express their feelings. Despite the beauty of falling in love, there can be doubts. Especially considering the current scenario, uncertainties, and loyalty issues, not everyone would like to jump into a relationship. Heartbreaks are more painful to deal with than waiting for the right one. So, if you think she likes you and are wondering why hasn’t committed yet, it’s possible that she is simply taking her time and perhaps testing you. Here are 15 suggestive signs she is testing you before making a commitment.

1. She Tries to Know What According to You Are the Deal Breakers



There is no challenge in agreeing to what you like but knowing what you don’t like and adjusting to them can be a real challenge. So, your partner may want to know them from the very beginning. Often long-term relationships fail or end in divorce because either or both partners couldn’t adjust to their faulty sides. So, if she is asking you what are the deal breakers for you, then she surely is checking on you and won’t accept anything other than a long-lasting relationship.

She is trying to test if you are patient, adjusting, or looking for other qualities.

2. She Asks You About Your Past

Being curious about you and your life is one of the initial stages of her interest in you. If she has been asking you about your past, she might be trying to check how loving and caring you were, whether you still have any feelings for your past relationship or not. She is also checking if you still miss your ex. She wants to see whether your ex is out of your heart and mind.

3. She Closely Observes Your Manners

A valuable woman would be interested in a mature man and not just in someone who is only a so-called “boyfriend material”; the person needs to be understanding, caring, and has enough self-control. She doesn’t want to be a counselor for an immature boy in an adult’s body. So, she keeps an eye on your mannerisms. How you behave with her can tell significant details about your attitude towards women or related details. She knows them, and that’s why closely watches your manners. There is no reason to be bothered over why she is testing you. It is a positive sign that she considers you important, and maybe she wants to be sure about her choice. So, be courteous and behave well, not just to impress her but genuinely.

4. She Introduces You to Her Circle – Friends And Family

With time our close circles are shrinking, and they are very close to us. We guard our personal lives and have boundaries for people. She may have a loving family and amazing friends, but why will she introduce you to them? It’s a sign that she is confident about you and wants to take it further. It also means that it’s one of the signs she’s testing your confidence whether you are serious about the relationship or not. If a guy is serious about a relationship, then they will not hesitate to meet the girl’s family and friends, but if not, he will avoid such meetings. It’s a clear test that she is putting you through.

5. She Often Asks You About Your Family And Friends

As discussed above, it is the other side. A mature woman would not be pointlessly curious about your family. If she is just an acquaintance or a friend, she knows her limits and will stick to them. However, when she is interested in you and knows that the feeling is mutual, then she would express interest in people who are close to you. To check how comfortable you are with her interests, she may ask you about your family members and your close friends. She wants to see your reaction to such queries. It will help her understand your preparedness for the next stage of the committed relationship, and she can decide accordingly.

6. She Keeps a Watch on You When You Look at Other Women

A woman who likes you won’t be bothered when you look at other girls is a myth. Often they would not want you to know that they watch you staring at other girls. Women adore loyalty and love it more when you don’t pay attention to other attractive women. So, they want to test your attention towards them in the presence of other interesting women. If you find her watching you when you check on other women, they surely are analyzing your body language and gauging your thoughts minutely. Sooner or later, you can expect a reaction of varying intensity.

7. She Checks Whether You Start a Conversation or Not

Mutual interest is a crucial factor for a relationship to work, and she may be concerned about whether the interest would sustained or not. It’s only usual for her to test your interest in her and the current relationship. So, she may want to see whether you take the initiative to begin a conversation or not. You don’t need to start the conversation every time but most of the time. It reflects your interest and willingness to put effort into the relationship. Remember that if she waits for you to talk first or checks whether you begin the conversation, then it’s a sign she is testing you.

8. She Talks to You About Her Work

Her work is a part of her identity; if she is discussing her work, professional details, or anything related to her work, then she is sharing a very crucial part of her life with you. An independent woman would always want her partner to understand her work, accept her along with it, and respect it and her space. If she is talking about her work with you, then she is testing you on these grounds; checking whether you understand her work, accept it as an integral part of her identity, and respect it and her space. Mostly, women prefer partners who complement their lives. So, it’s very important to understand that aspect.

10. She Asks You For Help

If you have female friends, then you might be well aware of their fearless sense of independence. They are confident and ready to take on the world; she isn’t one to depend on anyone for anything or seek anyone’s help. Most independent women find it immensely satisfying to resolve their issues and find their way out of any problem. Women tend to ask for help only from men close to them, or maybe she is checking something. If she appears to be in distress and asks for your help, then she might be testing you. She may want to know to which extent you can help her, whether you prioritize her or not. Asking for help is one of the signs she’s testing you.

11. She Wants to Know About Your Future Plans

When she is in love with you, she will be inquisitive about her role and presence in your life in the days to come. If you haven’t proposed to her yet, she might be curious to know about that also. However, she might not feel it appropriate to ask about it directly. So what she may do is try to figure out whether you see her in your future or not. So if she is asking about your future plans, she thinks you are her type of guy and is trying to test your intention for commitment to her or the marriage.

12. She Split Bills When You Both Hangout

Girls choosing to go Dutch doesn’t always mean sharing the bill. It could also be a test that she has thrown at you without even informing you. Taking your woman out, pampering her with great food, a beautiful ambiance, and an exclusive experience are often expected as expressions of love. Gifting her beautiful experience is a matter of love, and it doesn’t come with a price tag. So, when she pays for it, that no longer remains present. While she may not have any problem paying for it, accepting the suggestion can mean otherwise. So, when she suggests splitting the bill, she’s testing you to see whether you are pampering her or not just spending time with each other.

13. She Takes Time to Reply

In a relationship, girls or women are usually more expressive, prefer to talk their hearts out, and are spontaneous. They are very quick in replying and chat very fast. However, she restrains herself to check others’ behavior. She, especially, wants to see how her person of interest reacts to her slow replies. When she takes time to reply, she might also be testing you to see your reaction to her unusual behavior, whether you notice and point out the change or not. Delayed replies don’t always mean that she is busy with something else but can also be a sign she is testing you. So, watch out for this sign.

14. She Meets You in Her No-Makeup Look

A woman falls in love with your character, your nature, maturity, and your sensitivity. She can be a mystery to everyone and an open book to her dear ones. When you get to that closed group of people whom she looks up to, she is more herself. You may have seen her in a formal or semi-formal setup with a prim-and-proper look. As you appreciate and compliment her for her good looks, she may want to know if you would accept her the same way in her de-glam look. Seeing you in a no-makeup look can be a way to check if you can accept her with her flaws, areas of improvement, and fallacies.

15. She Doesn’t Easily Get Intimate

Getting physical or intimate is quite an obvious thing for a romantic relationship. Maybe she is seeking more and deeper connections from this relationship. While on the other hand, getting intimate might be very important for you. As she restrains herself from several occasions for intimacy, you may assume that she isn’t interested. That’s your testing point. Maybe she wants to know whether you love her beyond the physical pleasures or the sexual relationship. She may not ask you anything but restraining herself from getting intimate is a sign that she wants to know your reaction.

16. She Discusses Her Unattractive Qualities With You

Speaking about one’s negative traits isn’t easy at all. It takes a lot of courage to open up about them. Usually, we talk about positive things to people we love; we want them to have positive impressions about us. So, when you talk to a woman you like, she might be discussing all the good things that happened to her everyday life and beyond. It’s rare when girls talk about their not-so-attractive qualities to you. She is being bluntly honest and expects a similar kind of reaction from you. She’s testing you; it’s a sign!

Lucky you are if you have her attention and if you get signs she is testing you, then you matter to her. We are going through a time when care and concern for fellow beings are fast becoming rare things. So, take it in a good stride. Let this not be an additional pressure on you that weighs you down but fills you with the contentment of finding your potential partner. So, be yourself while you respond to her queries and advances; it’s a healthy practice. She may want to be sure before making a crucial decision in her life, so you need to cooperate. Make sure you do that.

