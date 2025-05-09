Box Office: The Final Reckoning sets runtime record for Hollywood action film; will audiences sit through it? We analyze

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on May 23, and one key detail seems to be sparking discourse among fans and cinephiles alike. Movie buffs argue that the entry’s runtime, clocking in at 2 hours and 49 minutes, might be too long for a genre known for packing a punch while maintaining a crunched pace. Notably, the last MI installment’s runtime ranks among the longest-running Hollywood action films to date.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning continues the events established in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). Alongside Cruise, returning cast members include Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. The film is expected to deliver the signature high-octane stunts, global espionage, and emotional stakes that have kept fans hooked for decades. All these factors perhaps justify the extended screen time.

MI8’s journey to the screen hasn’t been easy. Originally announced in 2019 as part of a two-film arc, both installments were meant to be shot back-to-back. However, pandemic delays and then the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike disrupted production, pushing timelines and prompting creative shifts. Filming eventually resumed in March 2024 and wrapped in November 2024. The project also underwent a title change, dropping Dead Reckoning Part Two in favor of the now-in-use title The Final Reckoning in late 2024.

Behind the scenes, the film saw a significant overhaul in its music department. Composer Lorne Balfe, known for scoring previous Mission: Impossible films, exited the project and was replaced by Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey.

With a reported budget of USD 400 million, The Final Reckoning stands as one of the most expensive films ever made. It’s therefore imperative for it to bring in at least USD 1 billion to turn profits.

The film is set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 ahead of its theatrical rollout. The buzz generated from there is expected to aid The Final Reckoning’s reception among the general masses.

As the franchise seemingly heads towards its conclusion, the lengthy runtime may be more of a feature than a flaw. For fans who’ve followed Ethan Hunt’s globe-trotting expeditions for nearly 30 years, a nearly 3-hour farewell could be the immersive finale they deserve.

