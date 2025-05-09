Bollywood Newswrap, May 9: Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 teaser removed from YouTube; Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi 2 fees REVEALED

Hey Bollywood buffs! Realizing the busy schedule of our readers, we regularly share top headlines of the day to keep them all informed about the latest updates from the tinsel town. Here we’re back again with a quick round-up of the news that made waves online.

Here are the top 5 headlines of May 9, 2025

1. Virat Kohli’s brother reacts strongly to Rahul Vaidya over ‘2 kaudi ke jokers’ remark

Virat Kohli’s brother finally reacted strongly to Rahul Vaidya’s recent ‘joker’ remark directed towards the cricketer and his fans. He took to threads and wrote, "Bache itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaae (Kid, if you put this much hard work on your singing you could probably get famous because of your hard work)….this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous taking Virat’s name….WHAT A LOSER"

2. Teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 removed from YouTube

The teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 has been removed from YouTube over copyright claims. The pop-up message reads, "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios."

3. EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor’s fees for Farzi 2 revealed

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shahid Kapoor has been paid Rs 45 crore for Farzi 2. This is the biggest amount he has ever received for a project to date. According to sources, the actor usually charges Rs 25 to 30 crore per film.

4. Amrita Puri makes real estate purchase of whopping Rs 37 crore in Mumbai

Aisha actress Amrita Puri has purchased a luxury apartment in the posh Lower Parel area of Mumbai. According to documents accessed by Square Yards and confirmed via the Registration Department's official portal, the lavish property deal was finalized in April 2025 for a reported sum of Rs 37 crore.

5. Amitabh Bachchan’s blank tweets spark hilarious theories on the internet

Internet users recently pointed out blank tweets shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his X from the past couple of weeks. His last legible tweet was on April 22, where he wrote, "T 5355 - The silent X chromosome .. deciding the brain ..”

