Long-term couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin get snapped as they enjoy carefree Seoul date; agency comments

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin, Korea's beloved celebrity couple, have quietly nurtured their relationship for nearly a decade. While they haven't been overly public about their romance, they've also never tried to hide it. Instead, they've maintained a low profile, showcasing signs of a healthy and mature relationship. Recently, they were spotted enjoying each other's company on a Seoul date on May 5, as reported by K-media outlet OSEN.

The actors were out to commemorate Buddha's birthday at the Jeongto Cultural Center in Seocho-dong. They visited the Seocho Jungto Social and Cultural Center, a place established by the Jungto Society, a Korean Buddhist practice community led by Pomnyun Sunim. Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin reportedly paid their respects at the organization, and they greeted the staff. They were reportedly enjoying a carefree outing without being bothered by the commoners around.

As popular celebrities, the couple drew attention and stares from other visitors, but they remained unfazed and enjoyed their outing, savoring a rare break from their hectic schedules. Besides them, actor Jo In Sung, who is known to be a close acquaintance of Kim Woo Bin, was also present at the venue to participate in the celebrations. While the actors seemed carefree, their agency, AM Entertainment, maintained a careful stance.

On being inquired by OSEN regarding Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin's recent public appearance, the agency commented, "We ask for your understanding, as it is difficult to confirm personal schedules (of the actors)." The couple have been in a public relationship since 2015. They first met during a Giordano advertisement campaign, and their chemistry sparked rumors about a possible relationship. Following that, they officially confirmed their relationship.

They have been together for several years now and continue to publicly show their affection and support for each other. They also starred together in the 2022 drama Our Blues, although they did not star as a couple in the show. Kim Woo Bin will be seen next as a genie in the upcoming Netflix series All the Love You Wish For, opposite Suzy. Meanwhile, Shin Min Ah has recently been cast in the highly anticipated drama The Remarried Empress, opposite Lee Jong Suk.

