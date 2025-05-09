Box Office India: Can Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning beat collections of Dead Reckoning given current political climate?

As Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning gears up for its theatrical release in India on May 17, one week ahead of its global debut, industry watchers are closely observing whether the film can surpass the box office performance of its predecessor, Dead Reckoning. While early expectations suggested that the Tom Cruise-led blockbuster would outperform the 2023 entry, current developments signal that it may not be a straightforward climb.

Two years ago, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One earned approximately Rs 105 crore net in India, marking a solid run for the long-running franchise. With The Final Reckoning positioned as a direct sequel and potential conclusion to the saga of Ethan Hunt, anticipation among fans and trade experts was naturally higher. The promise of new action sequences, returning cast members like Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames, and director Christopher McQuarrie’s final bow with the franchise all added to the buzz.

However, the film now finds itself releasing in India amid an intense period, which has shifted national focus and affected overall cinema footfall. With political discourse dominating media space and public attention, even a high-octane spectacle like The Final Reckoning may find it difficult to command the same visibility and audience reception that a summer blockbuster usually does.

This uncertain atmosphere has thrown a curveball at what was once expected to be one of the franchise’s highest Indian openings. Industry insiders say that while there’s still hope for a strong run, particularly with minimal direct competition in the genre and niche, the film’s box office fate remains difficult to predict. The hype is there, but will the audiences show up in the numbers that were anticipated a few weeks ago? Only time will tell.

For now, it’s a wait-and-watch scenario. As the release date draws closer and the fog lifts from the uncertain climate in India, the picture may become clearer. Strong word of mouth and critical reception could give The Final Reckoning the push it needs. But until then, whether it can outdo Dead Reckoning’s mark in India remains an open question—one that ticket sales will answer.

