Won Bin's rep denies actor meeting Kim Sae Ron’s informant or visiting New Jersey amid Kim Soo Hyun’s dating scandal

Won Bin, known for his privacy and low public profile, has found himself unexpectedly pulled into the controversy involving Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun. The sudden mention of his name during a recent press conference by Garo Sero Research Institute’s Kim Se Ui has prompted a firm response from Won Bin’s side, aiming to set the record straight amid rising public curiosity and speculation.

During the press conference, Kim Se Ui played voice recordings from the wife of an alleged informant, in which she expressed deep gratitude towards Won Bin. The woman’s voice carried sincere appreciation, claiming that the actor had shown quiet kindness and respect during what was implied to be a deeply personal and painful time.

“I didn’t know who you were at first. I didn’t know you were famous in Korea, but I saw what you did. You came quietly, you offered your respect. That quiet humanity meant more to us than you ever know. Thank you sincerely," the Informant’s wife claimed.

The unclear context of these statements led to mounting speculation online. Some began to question whether Won Bin had personal ties to the informant or if he had been involved in the situation surrounding Kim Sae Ron or Kim Soo Hyun in some behind-the-scenes way.

Addressing these suspicions, Money Today reported that Won Bin’s agency firmly denied any such connection. According to their statement, not only has Won Bin never met the informant couple, he has also never been to New Jersey, where they are said to live.

“We don’t know if the informant is even a real person. I also don’t understand why the informant’s wife is thanking Won Bin. There is nothing related other than attending the funeral to mourn the deceased. From the context, we understood it as them referring to Kim Sae Ron’s funeral. The informant’s wife expressed gratitude towards Won Bin, but did not say she received any help," Won Bin’s representatives stated.

The representatives also addressed another circulating rumor that Won Bin had sent a significant sum of condolence money to Kim Sae Ron’s funeral. Won Bin’s representative stated that this was not true and that he sent a similar amount to everyone else. "We hope that other young and talented actresses like Kim Sae Ron don’t end their lives like that again. We don’t want Won Bin to be mentioned in strange ways," Won Bin’s representatives noted.

