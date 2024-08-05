How to Make a Guy Crazy About You: 24 Ways to Keep Him Interested

So you’ve found the perfect man for you and can’t help but fall head over heels in love with him every day — everything he does drives you wild, and you want him to feel the same about you. As easy as it might look, keeping a guy interested is no cakewalk. It requires persistent efforts and hard work to keep the relationship going smoothly and win a man’s affection.

Whether you have just started dating or have been in a relationship for years, if you know “how to make a guy crazy about you” — you are already halfway through making your relationship perfect (the other half is him doing things for you).

Every guy has a unique personality, and this is where mastering the art of making a guy go crazy about you becomes complex. Nevertheless, there are traits like compassion, humility, and kindness that attract almost all men — the trick here is to observe your man and focus on doing things that can draw him closer to you. With our detailed guide on how to make a man crave you , doing this will be easy. Let’s get started and know all about how to keep a man’s interest alive!

How to Make a Guy Crazy About You: 24 Tips to Try

1. Be Confident

There’s no reason to be timid around the man you love — be the bold and confident woman that you are. When bouts of poise and confidence ooze from your personality and body language, it radiates elegance and makes a man want you even more.

By showing that you know what you want and will leave no stone unturned to achieve your dreams, you flatter those who have the same enthusiasm as you. Show your confidence in the way you walk, talk, and behave — and that’ll surely make a man obsessed with you.

2. Wear a Smile

The best jewelry a woman can wear to make her lover's heart skip a beat is a beautiful smile. Men love it when the women of their hearts like their compliments, jokes, and conversations — this gives them an assurance that the feelings are mutual and the lady is enjoying the conversation.

So, greet your man with a smile and a warm hug when you meet, laugh at his jokes (however, correct him if the jokes are offensive), and make him smile with goofy conversations — this will keep the sparks in your relationship alive, and of course, make your guy go crazy about you.

3. Dress up Nicely

“Dress to impress!” Yes, there is no harm in dressing up confidently and embracing the beautiful you. Get to know what his likes and dislikes are in terms of outfits, and once in a while, surprise your man by wearing an attire that he loves.

Having said that, it’s important that you don’t lose your individuality while doing this — while it’s perfectly okay to try and woo your beau by wearing what he loves sometimes, doing it more often just to keep his interest alive in the relationship is not recommended. Wear whatever you want and embrace the real you while also switching up to a different ensemble once in a while to capture his heart.

4. Don’t Be Too Clingy

Imagine someone asking you to accompany them wherever you go, or checking up on you every 10 minutes and getting disappointed when you can’t attend to their calls or texts — feels urggh, right? Excessive needy behavior usuallys repel those who want independent partners. Hence, to make your boyfriend crazy about you, it’s important that you let things run their course of action naturally and not force your feelings on your man.

Nagging statements like, “It doesn’t matter if you were in a meeting, you should have picked my call,” or “Why did you make a plan to meet your friends without informing me? I’ll too go with you!” — can make doomsday come sooner or later in your relationship. Instead of clinging to your man, cling to your goals and ambitions and be an independent woman — that too will make him love you even more (more on that below!)

5. Keep Your Interests Alive

You must have seen in movies how people swoon in love start losing touch with themselves. While it looks all lovey-dovey in fiction, real life is different. In relation to the above point, it’s recommended that a woman stays in touch with her interests and passions and works dedicatedly to not let her dreams die. Self-assured people often find themselves drawn to those who are passionate.

In the whirlwind of romance, don’t forget that building yourself is pivotal, too. Make time for your hobbies, make a career, and work on yourself — it’s truly impressive for a guy!

6. Love Yourself

Before asking your man, “Do you love me,” ask yourself, “Do I love myself?” It’s truly an eye-opening question that can change your life when asked at the right time. You can’t expect a man to be head over heels in love with you when you can’t enjoy your own company.

Self-love allows you to embrace your strengths and flaws, be resilient, and thereby, value your feelings as well as others. People who practice self-love most often radiate positive energy that’s intoxicating — in a relationship, loving oneself is pivotal as it takes the burden off the partner to do everything for you and keep you happy. Encourage yourself to imbibe the goodness of self-love and see your relationship getting stronger day by day.

7. Respect Him

A relationship is a two-way street where a couple’s destination is one — and not respecting your man could be one of the biggest roadblocks to having a fulfilling and happy relationship. By respecting your man, you make him feel good about the relationship. With this, he’ll also respond by loving you with all his heart.

8. Be There for Him

Whether it’s a good day or a time of distress, show love to your man by being there for him. Your support on days when everything is going wrong with him will mean a lot to him and reveal your unparalleled love for him — this is indeed one of the most surefire tips on how to make a guy crazy about you.

Try to jolly up his mood when he is low, offer him advice when he asks for it, lend your ear when he wants to talk to you, and give him your shoulder to cry when he wants to vent out — be his strong pillar to make your bond strong.

9. Be Assertive

There will be days when you’ll not be on the same page as your partner — and if you know well that your opinion on a particular matter is right, it’s okay to be assertive. Assertiveness is all about being confident, standing up for the right thing, and having the audacity to say what you believe in. There is a fine line between being assertive and inconsiderate — focus on the former, and that’ll help you create healthy communication with your better half.

10. Plan an Adventure Trip with Him

Just like women, men, too, like it when their loved one does something adventurous for them — maybe your man has been waiting to go on a trip or you feel that he deserves a break as he has been working so hard at the office, there’s a way to make him happy and go crazy about you.

Set a schedule and plan a trip to visit a place he has been yearning to go and see a twinkle in his eyes when he hears out your plan — such sweet gestures scream “Love” and make a man go crazy about you.

11. Make Him Laugh

Laughter evokes positivity and is indeed contagious — men love it when the apple of their eyes makes them laugh. After all, who doesn’t like to ease off things with humor after a hectic day? Win his heart over and over again and foster a happy and strong relationship by teasing him, and sharing jokes, a funny story, or memes with him. This will make him enjoy your company to the fullest and love you even more.

12. Be Your Real Self

Nobody likes it when the person they love puts on a facade just to create an impression. Genuinity is rare and thus is appreciated. Many times, it’s observed that a person does things that the other one likes to create a good first impression — but imagine doing this for long enough to let a person fall for the “unreal” you. Sooner or later, the mask will fall off, and what a person will be left with is heartbreak.

Being your real self is important to build a long-term relationship, and doing so will make your man fall for you even harder. In fact, if you have a few quirks, don’t be hesitant to reveal them to your man once you two get comfortable — and be assured, he’ll too, then feel confident in sharing his. This will help you two have healthy and honest communication and build a love story that can be seen only in movies.

13. Talk to Him About Your Dreams

Whether you have just started dating a man or have been in a relationship for months or years — keep the communication alive by talking about various things, including your hobbies, dreams, secret desires, and aspirations.

While talking about mundane things like “What I had for lunch,” “What happened at work today,” etc., keeps a conversation going, what makes a relationship strong, whether new or old, are deep conversations where a couple gets to understand each other’s goals in life.

Share your goals and values with him and ask about his to know him better — when you share deep insights into your life with him, it will definitely impress him and make him fall in love with you.

14. Ask Him About His Aspirations Too

So you love a man but don’t know what his short and long-term goals are? Doesn’t sound right, isn’t it? It makes a man feel special when the woman of his life takes a genuine interest in learning about his goals and dreams — it encourages him more to fulfill them.

Engage in heart-to-heart and meaningful conversations with your man about his career, work, what he wanted to become in life when he was a kid, his future endeavors, etc., to learn more about his personality. It’ll be heartwarming to know that you are so enthusiastic about his professional journey and make him crazy about you.

15. Enchant Him with Flirty Moves

Most men go crazy when their loved one makes the first move — after all, why should women have all the fun? Send him flirty texts , nudge him when you are together, tease him, hug him, and lend him a kiss to drive him wild.

16. Tell Him You Love Him

In continuation to the above point, you can also make your man go crazy about you by confessing your feelings to him. You can send him a romantic message to convey your feelings, dedicate a song to him, leave cute notes, jot down your feelings, or just say it in words when you two spend quality time together — knowing what you feel about him will make him feel on top of the world and go gaga over you.

17. Make Him Chase You (But Not Too Much)

Sometimes, it could be fun if you play a bit too hard to get just to keep your guy on his toes for a while and do the work while you have some fun. However, be cautious and do not overdo it, as, after some time, it can become frustrating for your man to chase you. Also, while playing too hard to get, be the kind being that you are, and don’t be too arrogant, lest you want your man to feel bad.

18. Spend Time with Yourself

Even in a healthy relationship, no couple can stay together all the time — and it’s important to lead individualistic lives to find solace in day-to-day activities and not lose personal touch. Get busy with your hobbies, spend time with your friends and family, practice meditation, listen to music, and do anything that you love to introspect and spend time with yourself.

When you keep yourself busy, you’ll not need attention from your man all the time, which is really attractive for people, as this way, you let your beloved have time for themselves, too, which validates the next point:

19. Give Him Space

As mentioned above, nobody likes to have a woman by their side who is too needy — after all, everyone needs to breathe and soak in some individual time to rejuvenate oneself. Guys go crazy about their lovers when they know that their better halves don’t poke their noses in all their matters.

This means as a woman, there’s no reason why you should feel bad when your beloved decides to make a plan with his friends, spend time with his family, or enjoy his me-time. In fact, you should encourage him to do these things so that his ties with his loved ones stay strong.

20. Plan Surprises for Him

Men, just like women, feel a rush of emotions going through their hearts when someone surprises them. Giving a surprise is a romantic gesture that can make your man’s heart skip a beat and rekindle love.

You can plan a surprise weekend getaway for him, cook his favorite meal, decorate his home, plan a karaoke night, invite his friends and family for a dinner — the list of surprises is endless! In fact, you can do anything that you know will make your partner have a smile on his face.

Remember that giving a surprise doesn’t have to be a lavish affair. You can plan anything, and when you do it with a pure heart, it’s bound to make your man go crazy over you.

21. Take a Genuine Interest in His Family And Friends

For any man who is close to his friends and family, it’s important to him that the woman he loves is comfortable in their presence, too. Of course, if it’s the start of your relationship, you would be a bit reluctant to meet his family, as you know nothing about them.

It’s best to ask him about his family, what kind of an equation he shares with them, his childhood, etc. — this will not only help you understand him better but also give him an idea that you see a future with him.

On the other hand, if you have been in a relationship for a long time and know his family, you can call them or invite them over on special occasions to capture your man’s heart.

22. Take Genuine Interest in His Interests

A smart strategy to get him hooked is to active interest in the things he likes. For instance, if he loves watching football, you can try and read about the sport and bring it up the next time you have a conversation — if you can do this, you can easily master the art of how to make a guy crazy about you.

Having said that, don’t go overboard with this — faking the fact that you are interested in his hobbies can do the exact opposite. If you are poles apart, you can just show him how bright you are by talking about different topics, coming up with solutions, and maintaining your poise in complex situations.

23. Be a Little Mysterious

There’s something about chasing something that’s unveiled — hence, don’t reveal too much about you in one go. Reveal your cards one by one, play a bit difficult to get, and keep a bit of a mysterious aura around you to make him chase you and go crazy about you.

24. Thank Him

Last but definitely not least, we have with us another tip that can help you craft an irresistible charm and win his affection — and it’s really simple. Practice gratitude and thank him with all your heart for everything he does for you and his surroundings. This kind gesture will melt his heart, and he’ll feel proud for having you as his beloved!

“How to make a guy crazy about you” is a question that’s often left unanswered as no man is the same, and what entices one might not entice another. Having said that, tips on how to make a man fall for you given in our list are some common tricks that can work wonders in helping you win over your guy’s heart. When adhering to any tip, make sure you practice it sincerely and not take your partner’s efforts for granted — which means that you should make him feel special every now and then to keep your place intact in his heart. Love deeply and sincerely, and be ready to melt your man’s heart!