Byeon Woo Seok’s agency takes legal action against scammers impersonating artist’s manager; read full statement

Lovely Runner’s actor Byeon Woo Seok, represented by VARO Entertainment, became the center of a troubling scam that has been targeting small businesses. On May 8, 2025, the Lovely Runner's agency, VARO Entertainment, issued an official warning, revealing that scammers have been impersonating the agency’s staff.

The agency claims that an imposter is pretending to be the manager of Byeon Woo Seok and other artists. These scammers have been contacting business owners, especially from small businesses. They request advance payments for items like wine. They claim the items are for company events or gatherings.

The scammers exploit the trust of these businesses by using the actor’s name, falsely stating that the items are needed for corporate dinners or similar events. Once the goods are delivered or the payment is made, the scammers vanish, leaving the businesses with financial losses and no way of recovering their money.

VARO Entertainment quickly responded, emphasizing that neither their employees nor official representatives would ever ask for money transfers or product purchases. They urged the public to be cautious when approached by anyone claiming to be associated with the agency.

Byeon Woo Seok’s agency’s official statement read: "We are fully aware of the seriousness of this matter and are taking all necessary legal steps to address it. We ask the public to remain vigilant and verify the identity of anyone claiming to be affiliated with our company."

"These individuals have been falsely posing as managers of our artists and contacting small business owners and vendors. Using the excuse of arranging company dinners or similar events, they request advance payments for specific items, often wine. Once preparations are made, they abruptly cut off contact, resulting in financial harm to the victims. This is known as a "no-show" scam."

They share, "Please note that our employees and affiliates never ask for money transfers or purchases of goods under any circumstances. Any such request should be considered fraudulent and illegal. If you receive a similar request, we urge you to confirm the identity of the person and proceed with caution to prevent further damage."

The agency has made it a priority to take legal action against the scammers responsible for the fraud.

This incident has highlighted the need for greater awareness of such scams, especially when high-profile figures like Byeon Woo Seok are involved. VARO Entertainment has reassured the public that it will continue to take every measure to protect both its artists and business partners from these fraudulent activities. The agency also encouraged anyone who encounters similar scams to report them immediately in order to prevent further harm.

