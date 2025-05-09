Box Office: A Minecraft Movie joins USD 400M club, set to surpass Frozen domestically

A Minecraft movie has officially joined the prestigious USD 400 million club at the U.S. box office, becoming only the 52nd film in history to reach this milestone. The PG-rated fantasy comedy, led by Jason Momoa and Jack Black, grossed USD 620K on its fifth Wednesday, marking a respectable 38.5 percent drop from the previous Wednesday. Its domestic total now stands at USD 400.5 million, and it is poised to surpass Frozen (USD 401 million) to become the 51st highest-grossing film of all time stateside.

Released on April 4, the film continues to perform strongly over a month into its theatrical run. It currently ranks among the Top 5 highest-grossing Fifth Wednesdays for an April release, trailing only Marvel blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, as well as The Jungle Book and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Analysts now project a domestic finish between USD 400 million and USD 470 million, which would place it among the top-grossing video game films in U.S. box office history.

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie, for those who may not know, is based on the popular 2011 sandbox game by Mojang Studios. It follows four misfit characters who find themselves transported into a cubic world, embarking on a mission to return to the real world with help from a crafter named Steve. Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen round out the film’s cast.

The project had a lengthy development journey spanning more than a decade. After the initial official announcement in 2014, the endeavor went through multiple creative overhauls before being set straight by Legendary Entertainment in 2022. Filming for A Minecraft Movie began in 2024, with taping taking place in New Zealand and visual effects handled by industry biggies Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain.

The film premiered in London on March 30 and has since grossed USD 876.9 million globally against a USD 150 million budget, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the second-highest-grossing video game movie ever. A sequel is already in the works, cementing A Minecraft Movie as a box office phenomenon and the latest win in the gaming-to-film genre.

