80 Cheesy Pick-up Lines to Get Your Funny Rizz Going!

Being serious all the time can be boring, especially if you are in a relationship, planning to get into one, or simply, trying to impress someone. You need to dig into some cheesy pick-up lines that can assist in finding a lighthearted approach to express your feelings better with a sense of humor.

The cheesiest pick-up lines have the power to tickle one’s funny bone, take the edge off an intense situation, and reignite the spark of your relationship or companionship. In fact, corny pick-up lines are the icebreakers if you want to ask someone out or drop hints casually. Be it funny, creative, inspirational, or goofy, the phrases ease off awkwardness when you are high on emotions.

Stupid pick-up lines can also be of great help to open up or end a conservation on a funnier note. You can seek the corniest pick-up lines to raise the curtains whereas to drop them down, silly and smooth pick-up lines can end up being a great closure.

Whether you are pondering for some impressive quotes, sweet, creative, cringy pickup lines, or anything funnier, you will find it all here! Without further ado, scroll down!



Cheesy Pick-up Lines to Use on Your Crush

1. “Do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes.”



Advertisement

2. “You know what you’d look beautiful in? My arms.”



3. “I love my bed, but I’d rather be in yours.”



4. “It’s a good thing I have my library card because I am totally checking you out.”



5. “Did the sun come out, or did you just smile at me?”



6. “If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and I together.”



7. “Have we met? You look exactly like my next partner.”



8. “Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile.”



9. “Do you like bagels? Because you are bae goals.”



10. “I’d give up my morning cereal to spoon you instead.”



Incredibly Funny Pick-up Lines to Make You Laugh

11. “If you were a vegetable, you’d be a cute-cumber.”



12. “Do you play soccer? Because you look like a keeper.”



13. “If I told you that you had a great body, would you hold it against me?”



Advertisement

14. “I hope you know CPR because you are taking my breath away.”



15. “Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got FINE written all over you.”



16. “If you were a chicken, you’d be impeccable.”



17. “Are you a broom? Because you’ve swept me off my feet.”



18. “Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes?”



19. “Know what’s on the menu? Me ‘n’ u.”



20. “Are you related to Jean-Claude Van Damme? Because Jean-Claude Van Damme you’re sexy!”



21. “Did you invent the airplane? Because you seem just Wright!”



Corny Pick-up Lines for a Saucy Banter

22. "You know those gaps between your fingers? I think they were made for mine.”



23. “Do you know how to train butterflies? The ones in my stomach right now are quite untamed.”



24. “I was feeling a little off today, but you’ve turned me on again.”



25. “I’d take you to the movies, but they don’t let you bring in your own snacks.”



Advertisement

26. “Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?”



27. “They say dating is a numbers game, so can I get yours?”



28. “Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.”



29. “Are you a loan? Because you sure have my interest!”



30. “What’s it like to be the most gorgeous person in this room?”



31. “I think there’s something wrong with my phone. Could you call it and see if it works?”



32. “Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only 10 I see.”



33. “I think you might be lacking some Vitamin Me.”

Creative Pick-up Lines for Flirting With Your Crush

34. “Anyone who says Disneyland is the happiest place on earth has clearly never stood next to you.”



35. “Aren’t you tired? From running through my mind all day?”



36. “You must be a magician. Because any time I look at you, everyone else disappears.”



37.“Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me.”



38. “Do you have a name? Or can I call you mine?”



39. “Your hand looks lonely. Can I hold it for you?”



40. “Aside from being sexy, what do you do for a living?”



41. “I assumed happiness started with an H but I believe it actually starts with U.”



42. “You owe me a drink. Because when I saw you, I dropped mine.”



Advertisement

43. “I’m studying to become a historian. I’m especially interested in finding a date.”



44. “Want a raisin? No? How about a date?”



Cheesy Pick-up Lines for Him to Kickstart Lighthearted Romance

45. “If you were words on a page you’d be the fine print.”



46. “Are your parents bakers? Because you’re a cutie pie.”

47. “Is your dad a boxer? Because you’re a knockout!”



48. “I must be in a museum because you truly are a work of art.”



49. “Are you a keyboard? Because I think you might just be my type.”



50. “Do you have the time? I want to remember the exact minute I fell for you.”



51. “I’m not an electrician, but I can light up your day.”



52. “You’re so sweet you’re giving me a toothache.”



53. “Did we go to school together? I could swear we had chemistry.”



54. “Do you watch Star Wars? Because Yoda only one for me.”



55. “I’m writing a phone book, can I get your number?”



Extremely Cheesy Pick-up Lines to Crack Her up

56. “Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?”



57. “Feel my shirt. Know what it’s made of? Boyfriend material.”



58. “Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’m searching for.”



Advertisement

59. “Are you an artist? Because you’re really good at drawing me in.”



60. “Any chance you have an extra heart? Mine’s been stolen!”



61. “Even if there was no gravity on Earth, I’d still fall for you.”



62. “Your eyes are like the ocean — I could swim in them all day.”



63. “Did you just come out of the oven? Because you’re hot.”



64. “Do you know what the Little Mermaid and I have in common? We both want to be part of your world.”



65. “Do you have a sunburn, or are you just always this hot?”



66. “Hey, you’re pretty and I’m cute. Together we’d be pretty cute.”



67. “Let’s commit the perfect crime. I’ll steal your heart, you steal mine.”



68. “I have a phone number, you have a phone number — think of the possibilities.”



69. “If you were a flower, you’d be a daaaaaamn-delion.”



70. “Your lips look lonely. Would they like to meet mine?”



Goofy Pick-up Lines for Friends to Lighten Their Mood

71. “Did your license get suspended for driving all those guys crazy?”



72. “I’m new in town, can I have directions to your house?”



73. “If you were a fruit, you’d be a fine-apple.”



74. “I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?”



75. “They say nothing lasts forever, so will you be my nothing?”



76. “When I make you breakfast tomorrow morning, what would you like?”



77. “If people were flowers, I’d pick you.”



78. “I know you’re busy, but please add me to your list of things to do.”



79. “Are you my appendix? Because this feeling in my stomach makes me want to take you out.”



80. “What emoji should I put next to your name in my phone?”

These cheesy pick-up lines with a touch of humor can play the game — be it for your boyfriend, girlfriend, wife, or husband. You can win a date over, lighten the mood, and put a smile on someone’s face within seconds. Moreover, they are the cues to exude romance and laughter when your “someone special” has a rough day.

If you are really bored expressing your deepest feelings in a serious tone every day, then cringy pickup lines are your savior. You can say them on a call or drop them like text messages. Trust us, funny pickup lines will set the mood for the rest of the day. So, break the ice, get corny, and confess what you feel in the most humorous way possible.