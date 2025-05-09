BLACKPINK’s 2025 World Tour pre-sale tickets for Goyang Stadium sell out instantly, BLINKS say 'queens are back'

BLACKPINK is back, and in case anyone needed proof, they sold out both nights of their 2025 World Tour kick-off in Goyang faster than you can say, “How you like that?” Pre-sale tickets disappeared like snacks at a sleepover. Over 50,000 fans queued online.

After three years of group hiatus (while the members dropped fire solo projects), Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are finally reuniting on stage. And judging by the demand, BLINKS across the globe have been waiting for this moment. This isn’t just a comeback; it’s a black-and-pink global takeover. The tour kicks off July 5 and 6, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

As soon as news dropped that BLACKPINK’s Goyang shows were sold out, fans went into full-blown meltdown mode. Social media lit up with love, chaos, and a whole lotta caps lock.

One BLINK shares, “BLACKPINK IS THE REVOLUTION!” Another panicked, “What, when, how?! I need the ticket!!” Someone else nailed the moment with, “No other girl group can go on a hiatus and still be this relevant.” And the love kept coming: “As they should! They are the biggest girl group of all time.”

From disbelief to pure pride, the fandom’s reactions say it all. Even after years apart, BLACKPINK didn’t lose a single spark—they just added more fuel to the fire.

Previously, BLACKPINK received hate from audience for the ticket prices. VIP BLINK seats cost 275,000 KRW (around $187), with other sections ranging from 132,000 KRW ($89) to 242,000 KRW ($165). Fans were divided, but demand says it all—tickets sold out fast.

BLINKS, take note: If you missed the pre-sale, don’t panic. Watch for fan club drops, track those artist codes, and keep your eyes locked on ticket sites. Merch? It’s gonna fly, so pre-orders might be a smart choice. Word on the street is the setlist will be a mix of iconic hits like “Kill This Love” and fresh solo fire.

And just to rewind a bit—BLACKPINK’s last world tour, Born Pink, ended with a bang in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome in 2023 after 66 epic shows. They even turned that tour into a movie, Blackpink World Tour (Born Pink) in Cinemas, just in time to celebrate their 8th anniversary.

In 2025, BLACKPINK isn’t just returning—they’re reminding everyone exactly why they’re the biggest K-pop girl group. So if BLACKPINK isn't in your area yet, hang tight. BLINKS know. It's only a matter of time.