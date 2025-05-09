‘21 days challenge kiya hai’: Amitabh Bachchan’s blank tweets leave internet users confused; check their hilarious theories

Legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan is among the most celebrated stars of our country. Even at the age of 82, he continues to share interactive posts with his fans on social media. Nonetheless, his recent blank tweets over the past couple of weeks have been getting a lot of attention, as they include nothing but the serial number of the tweets.

Now, taking note of this, several internet users have begun sharing hilarious theories about it.

Maintaining his usual consistency, Amitabh Bachchan has been regularly posting tweets on X (formerly Twitter), but they’re all blank. Each tweet includes only a number signifying its chronological order, seemingly to maintain a sequence. At times, he has even made errors in the numbering, yet he has made it a point to correct them by posting a blank tweet with the correct number.

However, dedicated Big B fans noticed his recent tweet activity, observing that his last legible tweet was on April 22, where he wrote: "T 5355 - The silent X chromosome .. deciding the brain ..”

Since then, the megastar has consistently shared blank tweets with only numbering, much like maintaining a digital log.

Take a look

Reacting to Big B’s latest tweet, several internet users started their own hilarious theories. One user quipped, "Abhi 11 din aur chalega... 21 days challenge kiya hai Sir ne... and please show some respect to him #SanatanParampara." Another user speculated, "I think these are automated tweets gone wrong," while a third fan joked, "Sir ji shayad BSE ka rate bata rahe honge! But woh to aaj 6572 par band hua hai."

Keeping up with the banter, another user chimed in, "It means tweet number 5,373." Interestingly, a large section of users was also seen reaching out to Grok, seeking an explanation for the cryptic tweets shared by the legendary star.

On the professional front, Bachchan recently released the official promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, announcing that the registration for the 17th season was to begin last month i.e., April. His 2015-released Shoojit Sircar’s directorial Piku, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, has also been re-released in the theaters.

Going further, he has the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline, directed by Nag Ashwin.

