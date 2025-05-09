Cha Eun Woo gears up for military enlistment in July, awaits Army Band interview’s outcome

Cha Eun Woo, actor and member of K-pop group ASTRO, is taking a significant step toward fulfiling his mandatory military service. On May 9, 2025, he officially attended an interview for the Republic of Korea Army’s military band unit. This is the first move that marks the beginning of Cha Eun Woo's mandatory enlistment journey.

Fantagio, Cha Eun Woo’s agency, acknowledged his attendance at the Military Band interview, confirming that he was present at the evaluation.

The interview took place at the Ministry of National Defence’s military band unit, located at the Seoul National Cemetery. However, the agency emphasized that no decisions have been made yet, as the final results are scheduled to be released on May 29 via the Military Manpower Administration’s official site.

Applications for the Army military band were open from late March to early April, with interviews held today for selected candidates. Should Cha Eun Woo be accepted, he is expected to begin basic training in July before officially starting his service as part of the Army’s musical unit.

Despite preparing for enlistment, Cha Eun Woo continues to juggle a packed professional schedule. He is currently filming Netflix’s upcoming drama The Wonder Fools, where he plays the role of Lee Woon Jung. He is also set to appear in the film First Ride as Yeon Min.

For those unaware of Cha Eun Woo, the singer-actor was born in March 1997. He is 28 years old and has steadily risen to stardom since debuting with ASTRO in 2016.

Known for his sharp visuals and acting versatility, he gained widespread attention through popular dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and Island.

His recent performances have shown more depth and maturity, helping him transition from idol star to respected actor. With fans both in Korea and abroad, Cha Eun Woo’s enlistment is highly anticipated but bittersweet for many who have followed his journey.

If Cha Eun Woo is enlisted in July 2025 and joins the Army military band, which falls under active duty in the Army, his mandatory service would last 18 months. Which means, his expected discharge date would be around January 2027.

