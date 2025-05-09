NewJeans' Minji pens emotional birthday note, misses connecting with fans through music amid legal issues with ADOR

NewJeans member Minji celebrated her 21st birthday this May 7th. The artist made her fans' day by sharing her love and deep gratitude for Bunnies (NewJeans' fandom) through a lengthy and emotional message. She also expressed missing the days when she could connect with the fans through music. However, the artist is not one to give up, even amid the legal dispute situation with ADOR. She shared the group's resolution to come back stronger through her letter.

Advertisement

Kim Minji, the oldest member of NewJeans, showcased a perfect blend of emotion and maturity through a poignant write-up for her fans. In the note that she penned down on her birthday, she wrote, "Bunnies! I missed you." The message was about her valuing happiness over everything and wishing everyone around her to be joyful. Her note also indicated the strained mental condition of the NewJeans members, as the artist revealed not even thinking about her approaching birthday until it was May.

She said, "I think I've been living a busier life than I realized. I came to my senses, and suddenly it was May and my birthday!!" She might have indicated the time and energy the quintet had to spare to prepare for their ongoing legal battle with their management label, ADOR. Minji wanted to live in the moment, embracing present opportunities for happiness without letting worries about the future hold her back.

Advertisement

She then made a heartbreaking remark, saying, "Isn’t it too harsh to give up your current happiness for the sake of future happiness? A future that might never come?” However, the NewJeans leader then shared words of motivation: "We’re not stopping here, and we won’t stop." She also recalled the joyful times when the group was able to share their music with the fans. Minji's bittersweet message left fans almost in tears.

Earlier that day, she also made a surprise visit to one of her birthday cafes, set up by fans. She was reportedly on her way to perform a scheduled activity. Even though she did not spend much time there, she sneaked in a small note.

ALSO READ: NewJeans' Minji gets called 'hypocrite' after mother's alleged digital footprint compares group to ILLIT members