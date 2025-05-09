Don 3 director Farhan Akhtar explains what it was about Shah Rukh Khan that proved his personality was 'tailor-made' for first two parts

While fans wait for Don 3, director Farhan Akhtar recently opened up about why he felt Shah Rukh Khan was the perfect fit for the role in the first two films. Speaking at the Waves Summit, Farhan said, “Shah Rukh’s personality was tailor-made for that part.”



The Don franchise began with the 2006 remake of the 1978 classic, where Shah Rukh stepped into the iconic role originally played by Amitabh Bachchan. Farhan shared that he and SRK had become close friends after Dil Chahta Hai. Between 2001 and 2005, the two spent many evenings together. During that time, Farhan began writing Don, and in his mind, only one actor fit the part: Shah Rukh.



Farhan said he was convinced from the start that SRK was the right choice. He believed Shah Rukh’s mix of charm and menace matched the character’s nature. According to him, SRK had the humor, confidence, and a self-deprecating style that added depth to Don. This made it easy for Farhan to imagine him in the role. He didn’t even consider approaching anyone else.



He also mentioned that the role was significant for Shah Rukh, who has always been a huge fan of the original film and of Amitabh Bachchan. Farhan recalled that SRK was excited at the idea of stepping into a role once played by his idol. There were bound to be comparisons, but Farhan said he never doubted SRK’s confidence. He felt Shah Rukh had no fear of being compared to a legend like Bachchan.



Farhan also revealed that SRK was expecting the offer. Since they had talked about the script while spending time together, Shah Rukh had a feeling that Farhan would eventually approach him with the role. By the time the offer came, he was already ready to say yes.



Shah Rukh played Don in both the 2006 film and its 2011 sequel, Don 2. Farhan directed both films. In 2023, Farhan announced Don 3, this time with Ranveer Singh stepping into the lead role. However, the project has faced several delays, and filming is yet to begin. In late 2024, rumors surfaced that the film might be postponed again, but the production house quickly denied those claims. As of now, Don 3 remains in the pipeline, and Farhan has not directed another film since Don 2.

Advertisement

Are you waiting for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3? Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh was announced in 2023. Yes No

ALSO READ: Did You Know? Dimple Kapadia would have left Dil Chahta Hai had Farhan Akhtar done THIS and every woman will relate to it