Gram Chikitsalay Review: Amol Parashar’s warm yet predictable rural drama echoes the soul of Panchayat without breaking new ground.

Name: Gram Chikitsalay

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Cast: Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Singh, Santoo Kumar

Rating: 2.5/5

Brief

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Gram Chikitsalay, featuring Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak in the lead, is a warm and grounded dramedy that explores the everyday challenges and charm of a North Indian village, seen through the journey of a hopeful young doctor.

Plot

The narrative centers around Dr. Prabhat Sinha (played by Amol Parashar), a top-ranking medical graduate who surprises all by turning down a promising career at his father’s hospital in Delhi. All of it to serve at a rundown primary health center in a rural North Indian village of Bhatkhandi, Jharkhand. But his idealism is soon tested by reality. The clinic is in shambles, ceiling fans barely spin, medical tools rust, and supplies vanish without a trace. The staff, including the compounder Phutani Ji (Anandeshwar Dwivedi) and the ward boy Govind (Akash Makhija), are often seen lounging at a local quack’s clinic rather than their workplace. The quack, Chetak Kumar (Vinay Pathak), enjoys the trust of villagers, even though his treatments are mostly based on Google searches.

Determined to bring order and credibility to the center, Prabhat sets out to reform the system. But, he quickly learns that fixing equipment is the easy part; winning the trust of people who prefer comfort and familiarity over qualified care is much harder. When vaccine stock worth lakhs mysteriously vanishes, suspicion falls squarely on him, making his mission even tougher. As he navigates the challenges, Prabhat begins to realize that genuine change requires more than rules and medicine, it demands a complete shift in how he connects with the community.

What works for Gram Chikitsalay

Gram Chikitsalay does a great job of creating a world that feels ‘real’ and ‘full of heart’. Writers Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava really capture how life moves slowly in a place like Bhatkandi, where problems don’t get solved overnight. What makes the show special is that it doesn’t try too hard to impress with big twists or drama. Rather, it focuses on the small, everyday moments that feel genuine. The jokes come from the characters’ natural behavior, not forced, and the emotional parts hit home in a quiet, simple way.

Amol Parashar fits perfectly as Dr. Prabhat, a guy stuck between his dreams and reality. He plays the role with honesty and calm. The rest of the cast is just as good, especially Anandeshwar Dwivedi as Phutani Ji and Akash Makhija as Govind, who bring fun and warmth to the story.

What’s great is that the show highlights real issues about village healthcare and education, but does it in a subtle, thoughtful way without getting too preachy.

What doesn’t work for Gram Chikitsalay

Even though Gram Chikitsalay has its heart in the right place and captures the feel of rural life, much like Panchayat, it doesn’t always hit the mark when it comes to storytelling. The show brings in the familiar village vibe, complete with quirky locals, slow-paced life and real issues, but this time, the focus is on healthcare instead of government work. It feels like a fresh take on the same world, just seen through a different lens. However, the way the episodes are structured, each dealing with a separate problem, can make the overall story feel a bit choppy. Some side plots, like the missing vaccines or local political fights, don’t feel fully developed and end up just filling space instead of adding meaning.

Amol Parashar does a good job as Dr. Prabhat, but his character could’ve been written with more depth to make us care about him more. Vinay Pathak’s role as the village quack had promise but feels underused, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s character mainly exists to push Prabhat’s journey forward, rather than being a strong presence herself.

Sometimes, it feels like the show is more focused on showing rural life than actually moving the story forward. If there’s a second season, the makers would do well to tighten the plot and give the characters more layers. The village setting is great, and the message is meaningful; however, it just needs a bit more punch in the storytelling to truly shine.

Performances in Gram Chikitsalay

One of the biggest strengths of Gram Chikitsalay is its cast, which holds the show together. Amol Parashar shines as Dr. Prabhat; he plays the role with honesty, showing us a kind-hearted doctor still learning the ropes. Vinay Pathak, even with limited scenes, leaves a strong mark.

But it’s the supporting cast that truly steals the show. Anandeshwar Dwivedi as Phutani Ji is a delight. His expressions, body language, and offhand comments feel natural, like someone you’d meet in a village. Akash Makhija brings a sweet and clueless vibe to Govind that makes him instantly likeable.

We also have Dr. Gargi (played by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor), who often steps in to give Dr. Prabhat a reality check, reminding him that complaining won’t fix anything. Garima Singh, as Nurse Indu, and Santoo Kumar, who plays her son Sudhir, add emotional weight to the story, especially with a twist that brings depth to the later episodes. None of the performances are over-the-top or theatrical; they’re soft, real, and that’s exactly why they work so well.

Final Verdict

Gram Chikitsalay might not be a groundbreaking show, but it’s an honest and quietly impactful series that sheds light on the challenges of rural healthcare in India. While it follows a similar tone and structure to Panchayat, it brings a fresh perspective by focusing on the medical side of village life. With only five episodes, each about 38 minutes long, it’s a breezy watch that mixes gentle humor with emotional storytelling in just the right way.

