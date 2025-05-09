Is Carrie Preston's Return to Elsbeth Season 3 on Cards? Everything We Know About Police Procedural Show

Elsbeth has been officially renewed for season 3. Carrie Preston is expected to return as a quirky lawyer in the new bunch of episodes, making the fans anticipate her return on the screen. The news of the show reprising on the network was confirmed by Deadline.

The actress has been portraying the role of Elsbeth Tascioni after making a guest appearance in the Emmy-winning series The Good Wife in 2009. Moreover, when Preston reprised her role in the sequel, The Good Fight, in 2017, the fans of the Claws star were elated, knowing that the movie star would not be retiring anytime soon.

As for the series, while Elsbeth has been housed on CBS again, the network has not yet revealed any other cast members. However, Carra Patterson, who played the role of NYPD officer Kaya Blanke, confirmed her exit from the show.

Earlier this month, the actress spoke with Deadline and revealed the reason behind taking herself out of the critically acclaimed show. Patterson shared, “My character, Kaya Blanke, is embarking on a new adventure as the story continues to unfold, and I am excited to do the same.”

She further added, “But we will see Kaya again—fans will find out what she’s been up to in her new role as ‘Detective’ next season when I come back to guest star and play with Carrie and Wendell.” The actress went on to show her gratitude to the cast and crew for their love and support.

For Preston, the True Blood actress stated in an interview that her role in The Good Fight landed her the opportunity to get into the coat of a lawyer. Prior to the show premiere, the 59-year-old revealed, “It's just such a delicious character. I have a lot of creative freedom with her, and there's a comfort level because I've played her for so long. I was also looking forward to seeing what it would feel like to be the full meal and not just the side dish so to speak."

At the end of season 2, the viewers witnessed that Kaya was promoted to be an undercover agent. The producer of the show revealed previously that while Kaya’s character won’t be in the episodes every day, she’ll still be in that world.

